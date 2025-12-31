Vital Trend Signals MT4

ForexVitals Vital Trend Signals

A trend-following indicator that prints clear buy/sell signals and projects risk levels directly on the chart. It is designed for traders who want a clean visual workflow: signal, stop reference, target projection, and optional on-chart statistics.

What you get

Buy/Sell arrows on the chart when trend conditions align

Optional TP/SL projection lines based on the current stop distance and your TP_Ratio

Optional dashboard with a compact signal summary

Alerts (terminal, push, email, sound)

How to use

Attach the indicator to the chart and choose your preferred timeframe. Follow arrows in the direction of the signal. Use the projected SL/TP as visual references and manage risk according to your plan.

Inputs

Main Settings

Max_History: Bars used for internal calibration and signal statistics.

TP_Ratio: Take-profit distance as an R-multiple relative to the stop distance.

Alerts

Use_Alerts: Enable/disable alerts.

Use_Push: Push notifications to the mobile terminal (requires MetaQuotes ID ).

Use_Mail: Email notifications (requires terminal email settings).

Use_Sound: Sound alert in the terminal.

Visual Settings

Clr_Buy_Arrow / Clr_Sell_Arrow: Arrow colors.

Arrow_Width: Arrow thickness.

Clr_TP_Line / Clr_SL_Line: TP/SL line colors.

Ln_Style_TP / Ln_Style_SL: TP/SL line styles.

Line_Width: TP/SL line width.

Show_Dashboard: Show/hide dashboard.

Dash_Corner / Dash_Size: Dashboard position and text size.

Dash_Show_Panel: Show/hide dashboard background panel.

Dash_Panel_Pad / Dash_Panel_MinW: Panel spacing and minimum width.

Dash_Panel_BG / Dash_Panel_Alpha: Panel color and transparency.

Dash_Panel_Border / Dash_Panel_BorderW: Panel border color and width.

Dash_Font: Dashboard font.

Dash_Auto_Theme: Auto-adjust text colors for readability.

Dash_Text_Follow_Panel: Keep text contrast consistent with the panel.

Notes

This indicator is an analytical tool and does not guarantee results. Always test on a demo account first and use proper risk management.