Vital Trend Signals MT4
- Indicators
- Frederick Langemark
- Version: 1.0
ForexVitals Vital Trend Signals
A trend-following indicator that prints clear buy/sell signals and projects risk levels directly on the chart. It is designed for traders who want a clean visual workflow: signal, stop reference, target projection, and optional on-chart statistics.
What you get
-
Buy/Sell arrows on the chart when trend conditions align
-
Optional TP/SL projection lines based on the current stop distance and your TP_Ratio
-
Optional dashboard with a compact signal summary
-
Alerts (terminal, push, email, sound)
How to use
-
Attach the indicator to the chart and choose your preferred timeframe.
-
Follow arrows in the direction of the signal.
-
Use the projected SL/TP as visual references and manage risk according to your plan.
Inputs
Main Settings
-
Max_History: Bars used for internal calibration and signal statistics.
-
TP_Ratio: Take-profit distance as an R-multiple relative to the stop distance.
Alerts
-
Use_Alerts: Enable/disable alerts.
-
Use_Push: Push notifications to the mobile terminal (requires MetaQuotes ID).
-
Use_Mail: Email notifications (requires terminal email settings).
-
Use_Sound: Sound alert in the terminal.
Visual Settings
-
Clr_Buy_Arrow / Clr_Sell_Arrow: Arrow colors.
-
Arrow_Width: Arrow thickness.
-
Clr_TP_Line / Clr_SL_Line: TP/SL line colors.
-
Ln_Style_TP / Ln_Style_SL: TP/SL line styles.
-
Line_Width: TP/SL line width.
-
Show_Dashboard: Show/hide dashboard.
-
Dash_Corner / Dash_Size: Dashboard position and text size.
-
Dash_Show_Panel: Show/hide dashboard background panel.
-
Dash_Panel_Pad / Dash_Panel_MinW: Panel spacing and minimum width.
-
Dash_Panel_BG / Dash_Panel_Alpha: Panel color and transparency.
-
Dash_Panel_Border / Dash_Panel_BorderW: Panel border color and width.
-
Dash_Font: Dashboard font.
-
Dash_Auto_Theme: Auto-adjust text colors for readability.
-
Dash_Text_Follow_Panel: Keep text contrast consistent with the panel.
Notes
This indicator is an analytical tool and does not guarantee results. Always test on a demo account first and use proper risk management.