Vital Trend Signals MT4

ForexVitals Vital Trend Signals

A trend-following indicator that prints clear buy/sell signals and projects risk levels directly on the chart. It is designed for traders who want a clean visual workflow: signal, stop reference, target projection, and optional on-chart statistics.

What you get

  • Buy/Sell arrows on the chart when trend conditions align

  • Optional TP/SL projection lines based on the current stop distance and your TP_Ratio

  • Optional dashboard with a compact signal summary

  • Alerts (terminal, push, email, sound)

How to use

  1. Attach the indicator to the chart and choose your preferred timeframe.

  2. Follow arrows in the direction of the signal.

  3. Use the projected SL/TP as visual references and manage risk according to your plan.

Inputs

Main Settings

  • Max_History: Bars used for internal calibration and signal statistics.

  • TP_Ratio: Take-profit distance as an R-multiple relative to the stop distance.

Alerts

  • Use_Alerts: Enable/disable alerts.

  • Use_Push: Push notifications to the mobile terminal (requires MetaQuotes ID).

  • Use_Mail: Email notifications (requires terminal email settings).

  • Use_Sound: Sound alert in the terminal.

Visual Settings

  • Clr_Buy_Arrow / Clr_Sell_Arrow: Arrow colors.

  • Arrow_Width: Arrow thickness.

  • Clr_TP_Line / Clr_SL_Line: TP/SL line colors.

  • Ln_Style_TP / Ln_Style_SL: TP/SL line styles.

  • Line_Width: TP/SL line width.

  • Show_Dashboard: Show/hide dashboard.

  • Dash_Corner / Dash_Size: Dashboard position and text size.

  • Dash_Show_Panel: Show/hide dashboard background panel.

  • Dash_Panel_Pad / Dash_Panel_MinW: Panel spacing and minimum width.

  • Dash_Panel_BG / Dash_Panel_Alpha: Panel color and transparency.

  • Dash_Panel_Border / Dash_Panel_BorderW: Panel border color and width.

  • Dash_Font: Dashboard font.

  • Dash_Auto_Theme: Auto-adjust text colors for readability.

  • Dash_Text_Follow_Panel: Keep text contrast consistent with the panel.

Notes

This indicator is an analytical tool and does not guarantee results. Always test on a demo account first and use proper risk management.

More from author
Vital Structure MT5
Frederick Langemark
Indicators
Vital Structure MT5 Market Structure indicator for:   HH / HL / LH / LL swing labeling, auto trendlines, and multi-timeframe (MTF) support and resistance key levels. Vital Structure is a chart analysis tool for traders who use   price action ,   market structure ,   trendlines ,   support and resistance , and   multi-timeframe analysis . It identifies confirmed swing points, classifies structure (HH/HL/LH/LL), draws structure-based trendlines, and plots higher-timeframe key levels to help visual
FREE
Vital Structure MT4
Frederick Langemark
5 (1)
Indicators
Vital Structure MT4 Market Structure indicator for: HH / HL / LH / LL swing labeling, auto trendlines, and multi-timeframe (MTF) support and resistance key levels. Vital Structure is a chart analysis tool for traders who use price action , market structure , trendlines , support and resistance , and multi-timeframe analysis . It identifies confirmed swing points, classifies structure (HH/HL/LH/LL), draws structure-based trendlines, and plots higher-timeframe key levels to help visualize trend an
FREE
Market Hours MT5
Frederick Langemark
Indicators
Forex Vitals Market Hours (MT5) — Session Range Boxes + Live Session Dashboard (FREE) Forex trading is very different depending on   when   you trade. This indicator makes that visible by plotting the   High/Low range boxes   for the 4 major sessions —   Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York   — directly on your chart, so you can instantly see where each session’s range formed and how price behaved during overlaps. What you get Color-coded session range boxes   (High/Low for each session) Optional fil
FREE
Heikin Ashi Premium
Frederick Langemark
5 (10)
Indicators
Heikin Ashi is Japanese for "average bar", and may make it easier for you to identify trends. Our version of this popular indicator adjusts the size of the candles based on the zoom level of your chart, making it appear more naturally just like the traditional candlesticks. The colors are selected based on the color scheme you use on your charts, but can be customized anyway you would like. You may also choose whether to display only the Heikin Ashi candles, or show the other selected chart as w
FREE
Market Hours MT4
Frederick Langemark
4.5 (6)
Indicators
Forex Vitals Market Hours (MT4) — Session Range Boxes + Live Session Dashboard (FREE) Forex trading is very different depending on when you trade. This indicator makes that visible by plotting the High/Low range boxes for the 4 major sessions — Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York — directly on your chart, so you can instantly see where each session’s range formed and how price behaved during overlaps. What you get Color-coded session range boxes (High/Low for each session) Optional filled boxes or c
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review