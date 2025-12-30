Divergence Matrix SE

Divergence Matrix SE – Special Edition
Pinpoint key divergences and spot potential price reversals instantly!
Automatically highlight divergence points to help you analyze the market—never miss critical moves again.

Divergence Matrix SE keeps the divergence alerts for MACD, MACD Histogram, and Stochastic, offering a lightweight, streamlined experience. To ensure signal reliability, divergences are displayed 4 bars after they occur, filtering out market noise and giving you more trustworthy signals. The SE version is simplified to focus on core divergence functions, running smoothly with a clean interface—perfect for beginners, and a handy reference for seasoned traders.

With SE, you can:

  • Automatically capture key divergence points without manual searching.

  • Clearly understand trend changes behind each divergence.

  • Quickly explore divergence analysis and learn how to integrate it with your own trading strategy.

Want to unlock more indicators and advanced features?
The Lite/SE version is just the starting point. For the full set of 14 divergence indicators + advanced functions, click the link below and experience the complete version—take your trading toolkit to the next level:


[Try the full Divergence Matrix now]

Download Divergence Matrix SE for a lightweight, core-focused experience that helps you master divergence analysis and make smarter trading decisions—starting today.


More from author
RSI divergence No delay
Wei Li
Indicators
Why Most RSI Divergence Indicators Are Either Delayed or Repainting   If you have tested enough divergence indicators, you ’ ve probably seen one of these two problems:   Either the divergence appears very late, or the divergence suddenly disappears.   This is not because an indicator is “ poorly coded ” . It comes from a fundamental trade-off in how divergence itself is calculated.   If you want divergence signals to appear immediately, you usually have to accept repainting. If you want absolu
FREE
RSI Divergence without repaint
Wei Li
Indicators
Most “Instant RSI Divergence” Signals Are Wrong If you have used RSI divergence indicators before, you have probably experienced this: a divergence appears in real time, looks convincing at first, and then disappears a few candles later. When you look back at the chart, the historical signals no longer match what you originally saw. This is not a user error. It is a logical problem. Divergence that is not based on confirmed swing highs or swing lows is inherently unstable. If you are looking for
FREE
Classic MACD Histogram
Wei Li
Indicators
Improved MACD Histogram (Momentum-Based) The default MACD in MetaTrader 5 displays histogram bars using the MACD line itself , which may react slowly during rapid momentum changes or ranging markets. This version follows the classic MACD histogram definition: Histogram = MACD − Signal This approach focuses on momentum acceleration and deceleration , often revealing changes in market strength before price reversals become obvious. Important notes: This is not a standalone trading system It does
FREE
Divergence Matrix
Wei Li
Indicators
See the hidden forces behind the market at a glance! 14 divergence signals from multiple indicators, locking in potential trend reversal points instantly! Non-repainting design for more reliable analysis and confident decision-making! This multi-indicator divergence tool combines 14 core indicators: MACD line, MACD histogram, RSI, Stochastic, CCI, Momentum, OBV, VWMA-CD, CMF, MFI, ATR, EOM, ROC, and Williams %R. Unlike simply displaying 14 indicator lines on the chart, it precisely highlights th
