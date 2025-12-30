Sprint Gold

EA is used for full automate trade.

Entry Logic:

  • The EA capture momentum with sophisticated filtering logic applied. Tick and second-level data are analysed for trade trigger. 


Risk Management:
  • No grid, no martingale.
  • One trade at a time.
  • Each trade is opened with SL and TP.


Account Setup Recommendation:
  • Minimal account size: 100USD. EA will put 0.01 lot per 100USD.
  • Spread: below 2 pips (1 decimal as 1 pip).


Real Account Monitoring:

Note: tick and second-level is analysed for trade trigger. Back-testing result is for reference only as the data is not accurate in back-testing for tick and second-level data. Refer to real account performance for better reference.
  • To be uploaded.


Please contact me on MQL5 private message for prompt support.
More from author
Sprint Gold MT4
Li Fangqian
Experts
EA is used for full automate trade. Entry Logic: The EA capture momentum with sophisticated filtering logic applied. Tick and second-level data are analysed for trade trigger.  Risk Management: No grid, no martingale. One trade at a time. Each trade is opened with SL and TP. Account Setup Recommendation: Minimal account size: 100USD. EA will put 0.01 lot per 100USD. Spread: below 2 pips (1 decimal as 1 pip). Real Account Monitoring: Note: tick and second-level is analysed for trade trigg
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review