King Gold Auto Trade XauUsd Burst Scalper

This Expert Advisor is a pure trend scalper for XAUUSD on M5, built around a short-term MA(5) vs long MA cross and an aggressive profit-burst mechanism.

When a new M5 MA cross is confirmed, the EA opens an initial position with fixed lot 0.01. As long as the short MA(5) stays on the same side of the long MA and the open position is in profit, the EA can add more positions in the same direction (burst mode) to maximize the move.

Once the trend loses momentum or price reverses and the MA(5) crosses back, all positions are closed and the EA waits for the next clean setup. No martingale, no grid against the trend – it only follows the direction of the MA cross and closes when the direction changes.

This product is built as a new strategy with a fresh M5 MA-cross engine and pyramiding logic, different from my previous EAs in the Market.

Core logic

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5 (must be attached on M5)

  • Entry signal:

    • Short MA(5) crosses above/below a configurable long MA (trend filter).

    • ADX/volatility and other internal filters confirm momentum before entry.

  • Burst / “bomb” mode:

    • When the first trade is in profit and MA(5) still supports the trend,

    • The EA may open additional 0.01 lot positions in the same direction within a short time window,

    • The idea is to “explode” the profit during strong one-directional moves.

  • Exit logic:

    • Positions are closed when MA(5) loses alignment / crosses back,

    • Or when the internal profit/stop logic is reached.

Lot size, deposit and leverage

  • Lot size: fixed 0.01 per position (default and recommended for safety).

  • Leverage: designed and tested for 1:1000 accounts.

  • Minimum deposit:

    • $50 – ultra conservative, very small lots and slower growth.

    • $100–$200–$250–$500 – recommended ranges for more realistic performance.

  • Best results are usually obtained on Raw / ECN type accounts with low spreads on XAUUSD.

Recommended environment

  • Broker: ECN / Raw spread for XAUUSD (tight spread + low latency).

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5.

  • VPS: strongly recommended, close to your broker’s trading server for stable latency and 24/5 uptime.

  • One chart, one symbol: attach the EA only on XAUUSD M5.

Always start on:

  • Demo, or

  • Small real account with 0.01 lot,
    to understand the behavior of the EA and to find settings that match your risk tolerance.

Risk management

  • The EA uses an internal logic based on MA trend and trailing profit, combined with fixed lot 0.01 per trade.

  • The “burst” / pyramid mode multiplies profit when the trend is strong, but it can also increase drawdown when volatility spikes or the market reverses sharply.

  • You should only trade with money you can afford to lose and always monitor overall account risk across all symbols and EAs.

  • Past performance in backtests or on one broker does not guarantee future results on other brokers or live conditions.

Launch promo & pricing

  • Launch promotion (limited):

    • Until 1 January 2026, the EA is available for USD 299.

    • This promo price is limited to only 2 buyers.

  • After the promo is finished, the price will increase step by step.

  • From 2 January 2026, the regular price will be USD 899.

Take advantage of the early-bird price while it is available and always test the EA on demo or with a small real account before scaling up your deposit.

If you have any questions or need guidance on setup (presets, VPS, broker type), feel free to contact me via the MQL5 chat.


More from author
Robot Scalping Specialist XAUUSD
Jinarto
Experts
EA351 – Multi-Entry Momentum Scalper (MT5) EA351 is an automated trading system designed for high-frequency scanning and multi-position entries on M5 timeframe , optimized for 0.01 lot trading. The EA continuously scans the market; when all conditions are met, it can open multiple positions (pyramiding) to maximize momentum moves. When profit grows, the EA manages the trade using trailing protection , and it can exit on reversal to protect gains. Key Features Timeframe: M5 (recommended) Default
Best Scalping XAUUSD 22x in 1 Year
Jinarto
Experts
EA353 is a fast XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for 0.01 lot and multi-position trading. It filters entries using breakout (BOS) + momentum with ATR / ADX / RSI confirmation, and includes practical real-market protections such as spread guard, news filter, cooldown, ping/latency checks , and daily trade limits. Works on Hedging and Netting accounts (Cent or Standard). Best used on M1 with a stable broker and VPS. Key Features: XAUUSD scalping (MT5), optimized for M1 Mul
Robot Xauusd Mt5 Trend Scalper Autotrading
Jinarto
Experts
EA353 is a fast XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for 0.01 lot and multi-position trading. It filters entries using breakout (BOS) + momentum with ATR / ADX / RSI confirmation, and includes practical real-market protections such as spread guard, news filter, cooldown, ping/latency checks , and daily trade limits. Works on Hedging and Netting accounts (Cent or Standard). Best used on M1 with a stable broker and VPS. Key Features : XAUUSD scalping (MT5), optimized for M1 Mi
Robot Xauusd Mt5 Gold Scalper
Jinarto
Experts
Robot Xauusd Mt5 Gold Scalper EA355 EA355 is built for traders who want a disciplined, rules-based XAUUSD scalper that focuses on trade quality, not random entries. It trades only when the market shows real momentum, then manages positions with strict filters to avoid unfavorable conditions. Why buyers choose EA355 Quality-First Entries Multi-factor signal engine (momentum, volatility, trend strength, and price action confirmation) to reduce low-probability trades. Smart “Bad Market” Protection
Robot Scalping Gold Trend
Jinarto
Experts
KING GOLD 3.40 (MT5) — XAUUSD Micro Scalper KING GOLD 3.40 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for XAUUSD (Gold). The EA is optimized for small lot trading and focuses on short-term entries under suitable market conditions. Recommended settings: Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: M1–M5 (depends on broker conditions) Lot size: 0.01 (example) Account type: Hedging Minimum deposit: from 300 USD (recommended for margin safety) Testing note: This product has been tested in the MetaTrader 5 Strateg
Robot AI Scalping Trend XauUSD
Jinarto
Experts
Robot AI Scalping XAUUSD MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for short-term scalping and can operate using hedging multi-position execution to follow momentum and manage trades dynamically. Key Features Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) – MT5 Account Type: Hedging (supports multiple positions per symbol) Strategy Style: Scalping / momentum-based execution Multi-Position: Yes (multiple entries may occur depending on market conditions
King Gold Xauusd Trend Scalper
Jinarto
Experts
King Gold XAUUSD Trend Scalper is an automated MT5 Expert Advisor focused on trading Gold (XAUUSD) with a strict trend + momentum breakout logic and multiple safety protections. It is designed to trade selectively (not “always in the market”) and avoid low-quality conditions such as wide spread or weak volatility. What This EA Does Trades XAUUSD using a trend + momentum confirmation approach Executes only on new candle / new bar to reduce noise entries Uses market condition filters to avoid “ra
