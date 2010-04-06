Bulls Power HTF MT5 r
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 5.19
- Activations: 7
Crypto_Forex Indicator Bulls Power HTF for MT5.
- Bulls Power HTF oscillator is perfect filter for "buy" entries. HTF means - higher time frame.
- Bulls and Bears Power indicators are used to measure the strength of corresponding trends in trading.
- Bulls Power measures the strength of buyers' position.
- Bulls Power HTF indicator is excellent for Multi-Time Frame trading systems with Price Action entries or in combination with other indicators.
- This Indicator allows you to attach Bulls Power from higher timeframe to your current chart.
- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts of 0 level cross.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.