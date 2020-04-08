Intrabar MTF Replay MT4

Paper-testing that finally feels like live trading

Intrabar MTF Replay is a live mini-charts panel with advanced intrabar replay functionality, built specifically for multi-timeframe traders.

Traditional backtesting and paper-testing on static charts suffer from a fundamental problem: timeframes are out of sync by default. When charts are scrolled together, price action and indicators never align to the exact same moment — making realistic paper-testing of multi-timeframe strategies impossible.

Intrabar MTF Replay solves this by reconstructing intrabar price action and indicators, synchronizing all timeframes down to the exact same point in time. Every chart, every signal, every indicator update happens in perfect lockstep.

The result is one of the closest paper-testing experiences to live trading you can achieve.

Intrabar MTF Replay is built for traders who:

  • Use multi-timeframe signals
  • Trade mechanical, rule-based strategies
  • Demand precision, consistency, and reliability in (paper-)testing

It’s equally powerful for replaying recent price action to review executed trades, analyze decision-making, and refine execution.


Quick Start — Intrabar MTF Replay

By default, the tool runs as a live mini-charts panel. To enter full-sync MTF Replay mode, disable Chart Shift and Chart Scroll in the MetaTrader toolbar.
A control automatically panel appears in the right lower chart corner.

Scroll the main chart to move backward or forward in time. The mini-charts will follow.
Use the chart buttons or keyboard controls to step through price action. Replay steps follow the main chart timeframe.

To exit replay mode, re-enable Chart Shift and Chart Scroll.


Key Features

Live Mini-Charts Panel
Display 2–4 mini-charts for live price action or paper-testing with indicators. All charts are fully customizable via the input settings.

Instant Replay Access
Enter Replay Mode directly from the chart to quickly review recent price action, down to 1-minute time steps.

Indicators Support
Supports up to 2 moving averages per chart and up to 3 sub-window indicators.

Chart Role Names (Optional)
Assign custom chart names based on their role in your trading methodology. Helpful for structure and consistency — especially for newer traders. This feature can be disabled if not needed.


Notes & Limitations:

The live mini-charts can be used in the Strategy Tester. However, the synchronized intrabar replay feature is not supported.



More from author
SR Heatmap NZD
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
SR Heatmap displays an easy-to-read support and resistance heatmap based on traded volume.  It highlights important price areas within a recent market range where price is more likely to react. Always visible on the chart, the heatmap serves as a visual guide to help plan trade entries at more favorable price levels. As a support and resistance tool, it can also assist in identifying practical areas for stop-loss and target placement. Built for both beginner and advanced traders who want to und
FREE
Draggable Candle Timer MT5
Part-time Day Trader
5 (4)
Utilities
The Draggable Candle Timer is a clean, minimal countdown to the next candle close. Fully customizable and freely draggable, it can be placed anywhere on the chart without interfering with trading or analysis. The timer runs on the system clock, avoiding the glitches and delays common in candle timers that rely on the Market Watch clock. An optional candle-close alert can be enabled for traders who want a simple sound notification as the current candle approaches its close — useful for those rel
FREE
Bank Levels Tracker for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
If you can’t beat them, join them. Trade where institutions seek liquidity. Bank Levels Tracker identifies institutional price zones where stop-hunts commonly occur — just beyond obvious swing highs and lows where retail stops cluster. These “bank levels” are plotted in real time, never repaint, and trigger instant alerts when price reaches them. Built for traders who trade bank levels directly — or use them as high-probability confluence for better-timed entries. How Bank Levels Tracker Work
MT4 Sessions Indicator
Part-time Day Trader
5 (3)
Indicators
The MT4 Sessions Indicator indicator highlights trading sessions directly on the chart by displaying them with colored candles. It helps traders quickly see when price action occurred during specific market sessions or times of day. It’s especially useful for traders who work with volume profile, supply & demand zones, or level-based strategies, where the timing of a move is just as important as the price level. By visually separating sessions, it becomes easier to spot patterns, compare sessi
FREE
Body Break Confirmer MT5
Part-time Day Trader
5 (1)
Indicators
Body Break Confirmation – Entry Alerter. Rule-based candle body break alerts for objective momentum confirmation. Place alerts manually with one click. Alerts trigger when price breaks beyond the body of the previous candle — no black-box logic, no hidden rules. Built for level-based traders who want clear entry confirmation without constant chart-watching. How It Works: Check price   — monitor price until it reaches a potential reversal zone on the chart. Set an alert  — click the button in
FREE
Draggable Candle Timer
Part-time Day Trader
5 (2)
Utilities
The Draggable Candle Timer is a clean, minimal countdown to the next candle close. Fully customizable and freely draggable, it can be placed anywhere on the chart without interfering with trading or analysis. The timer runs on the system clock, avoiding the glitches and delays common in candle timers that rely on the Market Watch clock. An optional candle-close alert can be enabled for traders who want a simple sound notification as the current candle approaches its close — useful for those rel
FREE
Instant Pitchfork for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Get immediate, rule-based structure on the chart with a single click.  Instant Pitchfork   is built for traders who rely on quick and precise pitchfork trend structures to plan entries, stops, and targets. Click an anchor on the chart and Instant Pitchfork automatically draws the best-fit   Andrews’ Pitchfork   for the current market structure. Click the anchor again to instantly switch between   Andrews’, Schiff,   and   Modified Schiff   pitchfork modes to find the best structural fit in seco
Auto Fib SR MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Auto Fib SR automatically draws and updates precise Fibonacci-based support and resistance levels across the most significant trend leg, anchored wick-to-wick. As the trend extends, levels adjust automatically— no manual readjusting required . How to Use Auto Fib: Auto Fib SR detects the most recent impulse move and applies Fibonacci levels to that trend. As price continues, Fibonacci levels update automatically to remain aligned with current market structure. To analyze a different price mo
Bank Levels Tracker for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
If you can’t beat them, join them. Trade where institutions seek liquidity. Bank Levels Tracker   identifies institutional price zones where stop-hunts commonly occur — just beyond obvious swing highs and lows where retail stops cluster. These “bank levels” are plotted in real time, never repaint, and trigger instant alerts when price reaches them. Built for traders who trade bank levels directly — or use them as high-probability confluence for better-timed entries. How Bank Levels Tracker Wo
Instant Pitchfork for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Get immediate, rule-based structure on the chart with a single click.  Instant Pitchfork is built for traders who rely on quick and precise pitchfork trend structures to plan entries, stops, and targets. Click an anchor on the chart and Instant Pitchfork automatically draws the best-fit Andrews’ Pitchfork for the current market structure. Click the anchor again to instantly switch between Andrews’, Schiff, and Modified Schiff pitchfork modes to find the best structural fit in seconds. Works on
Auto Fib SR
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Auto Fib SR   automatically draws and updates precise Fibonacci-based support and resistance levels across the most significant trend leg, anchored wick-to-wick. As the trend extends, levels adjust automatically— no manual readjusting required . How to Use Auto Fib: Auto Fib SR detects the most recent impulse move and applies Fibonacci levels to that trend. As price continues, Fibonacci levels update automatically to remain aligned with current market structure. To analyze a different price m
Confirm Alerter
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Confirm Alerter provides one-click, rule-based alerts that confirm price breaks, momentum shifts, and reversals. Alerts are placed manually with a single button click and trigger only when the selected conditions are met. No auto signals. No repainting. No black-box logic. Designed for trade entries — and equally effective for scale-ins and stop-loss adjustments on exits — Confirm Alerter enables one consistent, rule-based confirmation method to be applied across your entire trade lifecycle. All
