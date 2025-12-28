Trend Vision MTF Dashboard

TrendVision MTF Dashboard - Multi-Pair Multi-Timeframe Scanner





This dashboard helps traders instantly identify high-probability trades by showing multi-timeframe trend alignment, strength, and trade readiness in one clear view.





IMPORTANT: This is a decision-support tool, not an auto-trader. It provides visual analysis to help you make informed trading decisions.





WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT:

Stop switching between charts to check trend alignment. TrendVision MTF Dashboard displays up to 28 symbols across 6 timeframes simultaneously, with color-coded trend cells, confidence scoring, and instant alerts when all timeframes align. One click opens any symbol's chart.





KEY FEATURES:





Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Analysis

- Monitor up to 28 pairs simultaneously

- Select any combination of 8 timeframes (M1 to W1)

- Each timeframe shows independent trend state

- Higher timeframe weighting (H4/D1 count 2x)





Confidence Scoring System

- Confidence percentage (0-100%) for each symbol

- Based on timeframe alignment and trend strength

- Minimum confidence threshold filter

- Higher confidence = higher probability setup





Signal Transparency

- Signal Analysis Panel shows market overview

- Bullish vs Bearish timeframe count

- HTF (Higher Timeframe) bias indicator

- Best current signal highlighted





Smart Signal Filtering

- HTF Conflict Warning: Shows "!HTF" when H4 and D1 disagree

- Spread Filter: Shows "!SPR" when spread exceeds threshold

- No-Trade Zone: Shows "WAIT" when strength is -20 to +20

- Session Filter: London, New York, Asia, or All sessions





5-Level Trend Detection

- STRONG BULLISH: All EMAs aligned up + price above

- BULLISH: Fast EMA above slow + price above trend

- RANGE: Mixed signals (neutral)

- BEARISH: Fast EMA below slow + price below trend

- STRONG BEARISH: All EMAs aligned down + price below





Visual Features

- Heatmap Mode: Gradient colors based on strength

- Row Highlighting: Aligned signals stand out

- Dark/Light Mode: Choose your preference

- 3 Dashboard Sizes: Compact, Normal, Large





Strategy Presets

- Custom: Your own settings

- Scalping: Optimized for M1-M15

- Intraday: Optimized for M15-H1

- Swing: Optimized for H4-D1





Alert System

- Popup alerts on new alignment

- Push notifications to mobile

- Email notifications

- Alerts only for high-confidence signals





One-Click Chart Opening

- Click any symbol to open its chart

- Uses current timeframe

- Brings chart to front





DASHBOARD COLUMNS:

- Symbol: Currency pair name (click to open chart)

- M5/M15/H1/H4/D1: Trend arrows for each timeframe

- Spread: Current spread in pips (color-coded)

- Str: Strength score (-100 to +100)

- Conf%: Confidence percentage (0-100%)

- Signal: BUY, SELL, !HTF, !SPR, WAIT, or -





SIGNAL MEANINGS:

- BUY: All timeframes bullish, high confidence, no filters triggered

- SELL: All timeframes bearish, high confidence, no filters triggered

- !HTF: H4 and D1 trends conflict - avoid trading

- !SPR: Spread too high - wait for better conditions

- WAIT: In no-trade zone - market is ranging

- -: Not aligned or low confidence





PERFECT FOR:

- Traders who want to see the big picture across multiple pairs

- Those who trade with multi-timeframe confirmation

- Scalpers looking for strongest trending pairs

- Swing traders checking HTF alignment

- Anyone tired of switching between charts





WORKS ON: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto - any market in MT5



