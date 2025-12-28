Trend Vision MTF Dashboard

TrendVision MTF Dashboard - Multi-Pair Multi-Timeframe Scanner

This dashboard helps traders instantly identify high-probability trades by showing multi-timeframe trend alignment, strength, and trade readiness in one clear view.

IMPORTANT: This is a decision-support tool, not an auto-trader. It provides visual analysis to help you make informed trading decisions.

WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT:
Stop switching between charts to check trend alignment. TrendVision MTF Dashboard displays up to 28 symbols across 6 timeframes simultaneously, with color-coded trend cells, confidence scoring, and instant alerts when all timeframes align. One click opens any symbol's chart.

KEY FEATURES:

Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Analysis
- Monitor up to 28 pairs simultaneously
- Select any combination of 8 timeframes (M1 to W1)
- Each timeframe shows independent trend state
- Higher timeframe weighting (H4/D1 count 2x)

Confidence Scoring System
- Confidence percentage (0-100%) for each symbol
- Based on timeframe alignment and trend strength
- Minimum confidence threshold filter
- Higher confidence = higher probability setup

Signal Transparency
- Signal Analysis Panel shows market overview
- Bullish vs Bearish timeframe count
- HTF (Higher Timeframe) bias indicator
- Best current signal highlighted

Smart Signal Filtering
- HTF Conflict Warning: Shows "!HTF" when H4 and D1 disagree
- Spread Filter: Shows "!SPR" when spread exceeds threshold
- No-Trade Zone: Shows "WAIT" when strength is -20 to +20
- Session Filter: London, New York, Asia, or All sessions

5-Level Trend Detection
- STRONG BULLISH: All EMAs aligned up + price above
- BULLISH: Fast EMA above slow + price above trend
- RANGE: Mixed signals (neutral)
- BEARISH: Fast EMA below slow + price below trend
- STRONG BEARISH: All EMAs aligned down + price below

Visual Features
- Heatmap Mode: Gradient colors based on strength
- Row Highlighting: Aligned signals stand out
- Dark/Light Mode: Choose your preference
- 3 Dashboard Sizes: Compact, Normal, Large

Strategy Presets
- Custom: Your own settings
- Scalping: Optimized for M1-M15
- Intraday: Optimized for M15-H1
- Swing: Optimized for H4-D1

Alert System
- Popup alerts on new alignment
- Push notifications to mobile
- Email notifications
- Alerts only for high-confidence signals

One-Click Chart Opening
- Click any symbol to open its chart
- Uses current timeframe
- Brings chart to front

DASHBOARD COLUMNS:
- Symbol: Currency pair name (click to open chart)
- M5/M15/H1/H4/D1: Trend arrows for each timeframe
- Spread: Current spread in pips (color-coded)
- Str: Strength score (-100 to +100)
- Conf%: Confidence percentage (0-100%)
- Signal: BUY, SELL, !HTF, !SPR, WAIT, or -

SIGNAL MEANINGS:
- BUY: All timeframes bullish, high confidence, no filters triggered
- SELL: All timeframes bearish, high confidence, no filters triggered
- !HTF: H4 and D1 trends conflict - avoid trading
- !SPR: Spread too high - wait for better conditions
- WAIT: In no-trade zone - market is ranging
- -: Not aligned or low confidence

PERFECT FOR:
- Traders who want to see the big picture across multiple pairs
- Those who trade with multi-timeframe confirmation
- Scalpers looking for strongest trending pairs
- Swing traders checking HTF alignment
- Anyone tired of switching between charts

WORKS ON: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto - any market in MT5

Recommended products
Momentum Explosion Pro
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicators
Momentum Explosion Pro is an advanced trading indicator designed to help traders identify and capitalize on powerful market movements. By analyzing momentum and volatility dynamics, this tool provides clear buy and sell signals, empowering traders to make precise and timely decisions. Key Features: Momentum and Explosion Signals:   Accurately detects shifts in market momentum and explosive price movements to highlight profitable opportunities. Customizable Alerts:   Stay informed with notificati
SAR Vision MTF
Michal Hrubes
Indicators
SAR Vision MTF – Multi-timeframe Parabolic SAR Indicator for MT5 SAR Vision MTF is a multi-timeframe technical analysis tool that displays Parabolic SAR values from higher timeframes directly on the current chart. It is designed to assist traders in analyzing broader market trends without switching between multiple charts. Key Features Multi-timeframe functionality – View Parabolic SAR signals from higher timeframes (e.g., M5, M15, H1, H4) on lower timeframe charts. Customizable appearance – Mo
Speed Indicator for MT5
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
Indicators
This MQL5 Speed Indicator script calculates the average speed of price movements for a selected financial instrument over a specified period. It uses the arithmetic mean to determine the average speed, which is computed by dividing the distance (change in price) by the time interval. The indicator then displays this value as a histogram in a separate window. Average Speed Calculation : The speed is calculated using the formula v = d t v = \frac{d}{t} v = t d ​ , where d d d is the price differen
Trend Vision PRO SMC
Miyambo Mumba
Indicators
Professional Smart Money Concepts indicator with HTF/LTF Order Blocks, FVG, BOS detection, Entry/SL/TP levels, and real-time alerts. Trade like institutions. FULL DESCRIPTION: VisionSMC Pro - Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator Trade like the institutions with VisionSMC Pro, the most comprehensive SMC indicator for MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool reveals the footprints of smart money, helping you identify high-probability trade setups with precision. KEY FEATURES - Multi-Timeframe
MTF Trend Dashboard MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
MTF TREND DASHBOARD - Multi-Timeframe Trend Analyzer A powerful visual dashboard that displays trend direction across 7 timeframes simultaneously (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1). === KEY FEATURES === - Real-time multi-timeframe trend detection using EMA crossover - RSI values with overbought/oversold color coding - Dynamic trend strength bars - Overall market bias signal (Strong Buy/Sell, Bias, Weak, Neutral) - Live Spread, ATR, Bid/Ask display - Modern dark theme with customizable neo
StructurePro 50
Fabian Orlando Moraes Sequeira
Indicators
Descripción del indicador StructurePro 50 StructurePro 50 es un indicador avanzado de Market Structure diseñado para traders que buscan identificar de manera clara y objetiva los puntos clave de la acción del precio. Con él podrás detectar automáticamente Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH) y Lower Lows (LL) , así como rupturas de estructura ( BOS ) y cambios de carácter ( CHoCH ). El indicador simplifica la lectura del mercado y elimina la subjetividad, permitiéndote cent
Gold Beast
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Introducing my powerful SMC and Moving Average-based Gold Trend EA, meticulously designed for traders seeking exceptional growth with minimal risk. This EA is ideal for small accounts, capable of handling an initial deposit as low as $500 with a lot size of 0.01. Unlike traditional martingale strategies that often risk excessive drawdowns, this EA operates with a single-trade logic, ensuring maximum capital preservation and consistent performance. Message me for the demo version. Tester data so
SyntheticIndices
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The indicator compares quotes of a given symbol and a synthetic quote calculated from two specified referential symbols. The indicator is useful for checking Forex symbol behavior via corresponding stock indices and detecting their convergence/divergence which can forecast future price movements. The main idea is that all stock indices are quoted in particular currencies and therefore demonstrate correlation with Forex pairs where these currencies are used. When market makers decide to "buy" one
MTF Qristalium Arrows MT5
Elena Kusheva
Indicators
Indicator MTF Qristalium Arrows is a semi - automatic trading system. It works on all currency pairs.  The indicator uses three rules: 1) we trade only on the trend, 2)"buy when everyone sells and sell when everyone buys", 3) the Price always goes against the crowd.  Indicator MTF Arrows Qristalium filter rules across multiple time frames using the built-in indicators. If the trend matches on the selected time intervals, the indicator will give an arrow to enter the market. Then you make you
Currency Strength Meter MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
Intelligent Moving
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Let us introduce you to a new era of neural indicators for financial markets! Intelligent Moving is a unique indicator that trains its neural network in real time! You no longer need to look for the optimal indicator parameters for each specific situation. No more late signals. The artificial intelligence is able to adapt itself and predict any market movements. Visually, the indicator is drawn as a main solid moving average line, two dotted lines of standard deviations and signal arrows. For
MP Normal Distribution Multi TF MT5
Aleksandr Karelin
Indicators
MT4 version -   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/69932 Unlike other indicators of this type, this version has: The ability to display data from smaller timeframes on the current chart. For example, displaying data from the M1 period on the H1 chart. Calculation of values ​​using the Gaussian formula (normal distribution formula). Flexible system of settings. Settings: basePeriod   - base period. indicatorMode  - display mode. Sets the value of each interval:   by4h   (4 hours),   by6h  
EUR 8 of 8
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. The eighth strategy, the last one from the EUR-8 portfolio , uses BollingerBands mean reversal method for setting up the pending order. To have a whole portfolio of strategies, which trades for you is incredibly efficient, don't miss that opportunity. Check my other strategies today! and assemble your portfolio. Benefits for you Plug & Play system , designed to have   simple initial setup . That's saved
Reactivity
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Reactivity Indicator – Economic Event Response Measurement for MT5 The Reactivity Indicator analyzes and quantifies market reactions to economic calendar events in real time. It automatically measures price movement (in pips) at 10, 30, and 60 seconds after each major economic announcement. Key Features  Automatic Event Retrieval Seamless integration with MT5’s native Calendar API – no external setup required.  Precise Post-News Volatility Measurement Calculates price movement speed (pips per
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard PRO
Prime Horizon
Indicators
Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO MT5 (v2.6) – Currency Strength Meter with Visual Dashboard Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that measures the real-time relative strength of 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) by analyzing up to 28 Forex pairs (depending on the symbols available on your broker). The goal is to provide a fast and structured view of currency strength/weakness, helping you select pairs to analyze (strong currency versus
Orion Vwap Bands
Joao Paulo Botelho Silva
Indicators
Fundamentação teórica   A VWAP é uma média móvel ajustada pelo volume, ou seja, o peso de cada preço corresponde ao volume de ações negociadas no período, dando mais importância ao período em que se tenha mais negociações. A Orion Vwap Bands permite que o usuário use plote 8 bandas que podem ser utilizadas como suportes e resistências para o preço. Cada banda é calculada a partir da Vwap Tradicional: Ex.: Se escolhermos o valor 0.25 para a plotagem da Banda 1, pega-se o preço da Vwap e acrescent
Market Info Label
Karsten Nest
Indicators
This tool gives you several informations about your broker and the current market events. The top Infolabel shows the current spread price . You can set whether the label should be displayed or hidden. You can adjust price levels for automaticly change of background color. The lower Infolabel shows the candle timer of the current time frame. You can set whether the label should be displayed or hidden. The bordercolor change to red if: 1. you have no connection to the tradeserver 2. you receive
Gold Trend EA Pro
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Introducing my powerful SMC and Moving Average-based Gold Trend EA, meticulously designed for traders seeking exceptional growth with minimal risk. This EA is ideal for small accounts, capable of handling an initial deposit as low as $500 with a lot size of 0.01. Unlike traditional martingale strategies that often risk excessive drawdowns, this EA operates with a single-trade logic, ensuring maximum capital preservation and consistent performance. Message me for the demo version. Tester data so
Micro Volume
Aleksandr Goryachev
Indicators
Volumes  ******************* Volumes для платформы секундных графиков Micro . ********************* Секундный график на порядок увеличит точность ваших входов и выходов. Секундный период , в привычном формате,   позволит увидеть то, что ранее было скрыто. Бесплатные индикаторы, дополнят визуальную картину, что, в совокупности выведет вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Идеально подходит как скальперам, так и трейдерам торгующим внутри дня.  Индикатор Volumes  для платформы Micro. Входные парам
FREE
Volume Color Bar
Ivan Bermejo
Indicators
This indicator customizes the volume candles to match the color of the price candle. If it's a bullish candle, the volume candle will be green... And if it's a bearish candle, the volume candle will be red... Very useful for seeing the dominant trend at a glance... You can customize the color of the volume candles, their thickness, style, and even the timeframes you want them displayed on... It's like the default MT5 Volume indicator, but this one has the option to customize colors and styles...
Multi Symbol Trailing
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Utilities
The "   Multi Symbol Trailing   " utility moves Stop Loss for all positions that are currently open (multi-symbol trailing). It is intended primarily to assist in manual trading. There are no restrictions for the utility either by the name of the currency pair or by the individual identifier (Magic number) - the utility processes absolutely all positions that are currently open. The unit of measurement for the "   Trailing Stop   " and "   Trailing Step   " parameters is points (the difference
Volumen Advisor
Ivan Bermejo
Indicators
Useful tool that will notify you when it detects a possible movement by volume input. Fundamentally in Futures. Detects areas of NO OFFER / NO DEMAND. Compare the volume of the candle in progress with the previous ones. If the volume has been decreasing, when the current contracts, surpass the previous one, ALERT! - It can be loaded in the main graphic or windows. - For any temporality. - It warns you with a pop-up window, on which graph the alarm went off. - When the pattern is de
Track All Gains RJS MT5
Robert Jasinski-sherer
Utilities
This Program will not execute any trades! Works on any chart and any time frame! This is the MT5 version. MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125500?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description This EA will produce a comment box at the top left of the chart and show you your equity % difference throughout the day, week, month and year. Updating constantly in real time. The daily resets back to zero on open of a new market open day. The weekly resests back to zero at open
Visual Trend Flux Analyzer Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual Trend Flux Analyzer: Your Ultimate Guide to Market Momentum Unlock a clearer, more intuitive way to view market trends and momentum with the Visual Trend Flux Analyzer. This powerful indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed to cut through market noise and provide you with a clean, visual representation of trend strength and potential reversals. Stop guessing the market's direction and start making informed decisions based on a sophisticated, multi-layered analysis. For just $30, you can eq
Gauge Classic Series
Zamzuri Saad
Utilities
This is a series of gauges that can be loaded on any Chart time frame. You can use this gauge indicators to decide when to enter and exit market with high degree of confident. Gauge No 1: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Tenken Sen Crosses Kijun Sen. This will tell Bull and Bear and the timing to enter market. When the value move from above 0 towards below 0, the Tenken Sen line is moving to cross the Kijun Sen line and appears value is the Delta for the difference. Same goes to the opposite. The positive val
RSI and TDI Alert Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
3.67 (3)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! The RSI / TDI alert dashboard allows you to monitor RSIs at once (selectable by you) on every major pair you trade. You can use it in two ways: 1.   Select multiple time frames and the dash will show you when there are multiple time frames extended beyond normal trading conditions. A great indicator that price has pushed hard recently as it has achieved an overbought or oversold level across multiple time frames so a pullback or rever
Tick Hour Tick MT5
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator is designed for H1 timeframe and shows: Sum of points when the price goes up (Green Histogram). Sum of points when the price goes down (Red Histogram).  In other words, by the number and ratio of bullish points to bearish ones, you can do a technical analysis of the state of the market. If the green histogram prevails over the red one, you can conclude that at the moment the buyers are stronger than the sellers, and vice versa, if the red histogram prevails over the green, the se
TakVWAP
Oscar Alejandro Palacios Aranguiz
5 (1)
Indicators
tak.VWAP – Volume Weighted Average Price A reliable and lightweight VWAP indicator designed for traders who require flexibility and visual clarity. Key Features: Two calculation modes: Rolling VWAP: Based on a configurable number of candles. Daily VWAP: Automatically resets at the start of each trading day. Fully customizable line style : color, width, visibility, and line type. Clean input structure with grouped sections for ease of use. EA-friendly : exposes buffer for use in Expert Advisors
Empire JPY MT5
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Experts
Robô EMPIRE 15M CADJPY O robô EMPIRE 15M CADJPY foi desenvolvido para operar no par de moedas CAD/JPY com base no gráfico de 15 minutos. Utilizando uma combinação de indicadores técnicos, o robô identifica pontos de entrada e saída no mercado, com foco em uma gestão eficiente de risco. Ele é indicado para traders que buscam uma abordagem conservadora, recomendando-se um saldo inicial de $300 USD. Características de Operação • Prazo: 15 minutos • Por Moedas: CAD/JPY • Saldo Inicial Recomendado
PipTick Pairs Spread MT5
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The   Pairs Spread indicator   has been developed for the popular strategy known as pairs trading, spread trading, or statistical arbitrage. This indicator measures the distance (spread) between prices of two directly (positively) correlated instruments and shows the result as a curve with standard deviations. So, traders can quickly identify when the instruments are too far apart and use this information for trade opportunities.  How to use the Pairs Spread indicator Best results are attained
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available   harmonic patterns   for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient /   MT4 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays res
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Indicators
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 4 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional cha
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicators
Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts: - Add Integrated Artificial and deep learning have been integrated within the MQL5 environment. - A qualitative addition for integrated future forecasts using deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) within MQL5, based on the methodology and operation of the core indicator built on the Shock Pullback and its inherent integrated functions. - Suitable for scalping trading  How to Use the Indicator  Shock Pullback: There are 3 images in the com
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual:   click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Indicators
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions ) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps y
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
Indicators
DESCRIPTION ICSM (Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper) is the indicator that analyzes the price movement and identifies valid impulses, corrections and SCOBs (Single Canndle Ordere Block). It is a powerful tool that can be used with any type of technical analysis because it's flexible, informative, easy to use and it does substantially improve trader's awareness of the most liquid zones of interest. SETTINGS General | Visuals Colour theme — defines the colour theme of the ICSM. SCOB | Visuals Show
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Next Candle Prediction
Samuel Bedin
1 (1)
Indicators
Who does not want to predict markets prices? This indicator gives you more confidence to take position. It gives you alerts with a pourcentage of chance that next candle could be bearish or bullish. Of course we can not predict future but we can try.... You can adjust pourcentage in order to get more precise filter. Do not hesitate to contact me for informations.
More from author
Trend Vision Pro
Miyambo Mumba
Indicators
TrendVision Pro - Clean Professional Trading System CLEAN DESIGN. QUALITY SIGNALS. PROFESSIONAL RESULTS. TrendVision Pro is a professional trend analysis indicator with a clean, modern interface that doesn't clutter your charts. KEY FEATURES: • Smart Quality Arrows - Only high-probability buy/sell signals with multi-factor confirmation • Multi-Timeframe Panel - Real-time trend analysis across M15, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes • Auto Fibonacci Levels - Automatic calculation of key retracement le
Trend Vision PRO SMC
Miyambo Mumba
Indicators
Professional Smart Money Concepts indicator with HTF/LTF Order Blocks, FVG, BOS detection, Entry/SL/TP levels, and real-time alerts. Trade like institutions. FULL DESCRIPTION: VisionSMC Pro - Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator Trade like the institutions with VisionSMC Pro, the most comprehensive SMC indicator for MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool reveals the footprints of smart money, helping you identify high-probability trade setups with precision. KEY FEATURES - Multi-Timeframe
Trend Vision Swing Pro
Miyambo Mumba
Indicators
TrendVision Swing Pro - Professional Swing Trading Indicator Trend Vision Swing Pro is the swing-trading extension of the Trend Vision indicator family, built for traders who want higher-timeframe confirmation with precise swing entries. WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT: Unlike basic indicators that flood your chart with signals, TrendVision Swing Pro uses intelligent filtering to show only high-probability setups. It explains WHY signals appear or are blocked, so you always understand the market cont
Trend Vision Scalper Pro
Miyambo Mumba
Indicators
TrendVision Scalper Pro - Professional Scalping Indicator TrendVision Scalper Pro is the fast-paced scalping extension of the TrendVision indicator family, built for traders who want quick micro-structure signals with intelligent session and spread filtering on M1-M15 timeframes. WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT: Most scalping indicators flood your chart with noisy signals. TrendVision Scalper Pro uses smart filtering - it only signals during active trading sessions, when spreads are acceptable, and w
