Trend Vision MTF Dashboard
- Indicators
- Miyambo Mumba
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 15
TrendVision MTF Dashboard - Multi-Pair Multi-Timeframe Scanner
This dashboard helps traders instantly identify high-probability trades by showing multi-timeframe trend alignment, strength, and trade readiness in one clear view.
IMPORTANT: This is a decision-support tool, not an auto-trader. It provides visual analysis to help you make informed trading decisions.
WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT:
Stop switching between charts to check trend alignment. TrendVision MTF Dashboard displays up to 28 symbols across 6 timeframes simultaneously, with color-coded trend cells, confidence scoring, and instant alerts when all timeframes align. One click opens any symbol's chart.
KEY FEATURES:
Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Analysis
- Monitor up to 28 pairs simultaneously
- Select any combination of 8 timeframes (M1 to W1)
- Each timeframe shows independent trend state
- Higher timeframe weighting (H4/D1 count 2x)
Confidence Scoring System
- Confidence percentage (0-100%) for each symbol
- Based on timeframe alignment and trend strength
- Minimum confidence threshold filter
- Higher confidence = higher probability setup
Signal Transparency
- Signal Analysis Panel shows market overview
- Bullish vs Bearish timeframe count
- HTF (Higher Timeframe) bias indicator
- Best current signal highlighted
Smart Signal Filtering
- HTF Conflict Warning: Shows "!HTF" when H4 and D1 disagree
- Spread Filter: Shows "!SPR" when spread exceeds threshold
- No-Trade Zone: Shows "WAIT" when strength is -20 to +20
- Session Filter: London, New York, Asia, or All sessions
5-Level Trend Detection
- STRONG BULLISH: All EMAs aligned up + price above
- BULLISH: Fast EMA above slow + price above trend
- RANGE: Mixed signals (neutral)
- BEARISH: Fast EMA below slow + price below trend
- STRONG BEARISH: All EMAs aligned down + price below
Visual Features
- Heatmap Mode: Gradient colors based on strength
- Row Highlighting: Aligned signals stand out
- Dark/Light Mode: Choose your preference
- 3 Dashboard Sizes: Compact, Normal, Large
Strategy Presets
- Custom: Your own settings
- Scalping: Optimized for M1-M15
- Intraday: Optimized for M15-H1
- Swing: Optimized for H4-D1
Alert System
- Popup alerts on new alignment
- Push notifications to mobile
- Email notifications
- Alerts only for high-confidence signals
One-Click Chart Opening
- Click any symbol to open its chart
- Uses current timeframe
- Brings chart to front
DASHBOARD COLUMNS:
- Symbol: Currency pair name (click to open chart)
- M5/M15/H1/H4/D1: Trend arrows for each timeframe
- Spread: Current spread in pips (color-coded)
- Str: Strength score (-100 to +100)
- Conf%: Confidence percentage (0-100%)
- Signal: BUY, SELL, !HTF, !SPR, WAIT, or -
SIGNAL MEANINGS:
- BUY: All timeframes bullish, high confidence, no filters triggered
- SELL: All timeframes bearish, high confidence, no filters triggered
- !HTF: H4 and D1 trends conflict - avoid trading
- !SPR: Spread too high - wait for better conditions
- WAIT: In no-trade zone - market is ranging
- -: Not aligned or low confidence
PERFECT FOR:
- Traders who want to see the big picture across multiple pairs
- Those who trade with multi-timeframe confirmation
- Scalpers looking for strongest trending pairs
- Swing traders checking HTF alignment
- Anyone tired of switching between charts
WORKS ON: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto - any market in MT5