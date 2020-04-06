Cheat Engine MT4
- Experts
- Connor Michael Woodson
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API.
|IMPORTANT! Contact me after purchase for instructions and a bonus!
- Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever.
- Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility
Recommended
- Chart: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: H1
Inputs
- Lot Size Calculation Method - Select auto lot or fixed lot
- Fixed Lot Size - Fixed lot size
- Auto Lots - 0.01 lots per this amount of account currency
- Max Spread - Set the max spread allowed to open positions
- Auto GMT Detection - Automatically calculates your broker's GMT offset
- Fixed Stop Loss - Stop loss input
- Magic Number - Magic number for each order
- Comment - Order comment
- Sentiment Filter URL - Used for API requests
- Sentiment Buy/Sell Filter - Enable or disable
- Sentiment Filter Behavior