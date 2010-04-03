Cheat Engine

Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API.

  • Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever.
  • Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility
The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to instantaneously retrieve this data via API and leverage it when making decisions. This is an optional feature, and it is fully customizable by the user.

    • Chart: XAUUSD
    • Timeframe: H1

    Inputs

    • Lot Size Calculation Method - Select auto lot or fixed lot
    • Fixed Lot Size -  Fixed lot size
    • Auto Lots - 0.01 lots per this amount of account currency
    • Max Spread - Set the max spread allowed to open positions
    • Auto GMT Detection - Automatically calculates your broker's GMT offset
    • Fixed Stop Loss - Stop loss input
    • Magic Number - Magic number for each order
    • Comment - Order comment
    • Sentiment Filter URL - Used for API requests
    • Sentiment Buy/Sell Filter - Enable or disable
    • Sentiment Filter Behavior
