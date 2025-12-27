Trend Vision Scalper Pro

TrendVision Scalper Pro - Professional Scalping Indicator

TrendVision Scalper Pro is the fast-paced scalping extension of the TrendVision indicator family, built for traders who want quick micro-structure signals with intelligent session and spread filtering on M1-M15 timeframes.

WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT:
Most scalping indicators flood your chart with noisy signals. TrendVision Scalper Pro uses smart filtering - it only signals during active trading sessions, when spreads are acceptable, and when micro-structure aligns with higher timeframes. You always know WHY a signal appeared or was blocked.

KEY FEATURES:

Fast Micro-Structure Detection
- Optimized EMA stack (8/21/50) for quick trend identification
- 3-bar swing lookback for micro HH/HL/LH/LL detection
- 1-bar confirmation for speed without sacrificing accuracy
- Structure connecting lines for visual trend flow

Session Filter (NEW)
- Trade only during London and/or New York sessions
- Customizable session hours for your broker's server time
- London/NY overlap detection for highest volatility
- Visual session status in dashboard
- Automatically blocks signals during low-activity periods

Spread Filter (NEW)
- Real-time spread monitoring in pips
- Customizable maximum spread threshold
- Color-coded spread display (green/yellow/red)
- Blocks signals when spread is too wide
- Spread alert notifications

Signal Cooldown System (NEW)
- Prevents overtrading after signals
- Configurable cooldown period (bars)
- Context message shows remaining cooldown
- Protects against revenge trading

Scalp-Optimized Entry System
- Shallower Fibonacci pullback zones (23.6% - 50%)
- 5 confirmation types including Momentum-based
- Quality scoring: Weak, Moderate, Strong, PREMIUM
- Tighter 1:1.5 default risk-reward ratio
- ATR-based stop loss (shorter 10-period ATR)

Enhanced Dashboard
- Current scalping mode (SCALP/MICRO/FAST)
- Trend direction with HTF alignment
- Session status (ASIAN/LONDON/NEW YORK/LDN-NY)
- Live spread display with color coding
- Setup quality rating
- Real-time context explanations

Timeframe Intelligence
- SCALP mode (M1): References M5 for confirmation
- MICRO mode (M5): References M15 for confirmation
- FAST mode (M15): References H1 for confirmation
- Auto-adjusts zones and structure age per timeframe

9 Signal Suppression Reasons
1. Signal cooldown active
2. Session closed (Asian when disabled)
3. Spread too high
4. HTF trend neutral
5. HTF trend opposing
6. Low momentum
7. Market ranging
8. Insufficient structure
9. In opposing zone

Alert System
- Entry signals with quality rating and spread info
- Trend change notifications
- High spread warnings
- Push notifications to mobile
- Email alerts

PERFECT FOR:
- Scalpers on M1-M15 timeframes
- Traders who want session-aware signals
- Those who lose money to high spreads
- Traders who overtrade and need cooldown protection
- Anyone wanting institutional-quality micro-structure analysis

Works on all markets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto (check spreads!)
