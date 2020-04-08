Force Index with 2 Moving Averages mp

Crypto_Forex Indicator "FORCE index and 2 Moving Averages" for MT4. No repaint.





- This indicator is excellent for momentum trading into the trend direction.

- "FORCE index and 2 Moving Averages" Indicator allows you to see Fast and Slow Moving Averages of Force index.

- Force index is one of the top indicators that combines price and volume data into a single value.

- Force index itself is powerful oscillator - that measures the amount of power used to move the price.

- Indicator gives opportunities to see the trend change very early.

- It is very easy to set up this indicator via parameters, it can be used on any time-frame.

- With PC and Mobile alerts on Force MAs cross.

- You can see Buy and Sell entry conditions on the pictures.

It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.