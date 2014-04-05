Morning and Evening Star patterns MT5 r
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 5.19
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Morning Star and Evening Star pattern" for MT5, No repaint, No delay.
- Indicator "Morning Star and Evening Star pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading.
- Indicator detects Morning Star and Evening Star patterns on chart:
- Bullish Morning Star pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- Bearish Evening Star pattern - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- With PC, Mobile & Email alerts.
- Indicator "Morning Star and Evening Star pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.