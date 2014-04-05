DeMarker Flat Detector MT5 r

Crypto_Forex Indicator "DeMarker FLAT Detector" - is an efficient auxiliary tool in trading! No Repaint.

I offer you to upgrade your trading methods with this great indicator for MT5.





- Indicator shows price Flat areas on the chart. It has "Flat sensitivity" parameter - which is responsible for flat detection.

- "DeMarker FLAT Detector" can be used for Price Action entries confirmation or in combination with other indicators.

- You can use it for trend following systems to detect flat zones and avoid trading there.

- You can use it for reversal scalping - to trade reversals from flat borders.

- There are plenty opportunities to use "DeMarker FLAT Detector" instead of the standard DeMarker oscillator.

- DeMarker itself provides the most efficient regular divergence signals among other oscillators.

- OverBought zone is when the DeMarker is above 0.7 and OverSold one - when it is below 0.3.





This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.