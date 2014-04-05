SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance
- Indicators
- Devie Arevalo Montemayor
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 8
Professional MT5 commodity strength dashboard with real-time dominance scoring, correlation analysis, and smart entry detection for Gold, Silver, Oil, and Metals traders.
Institutional Commodity Intelligence for MetaTrader 5
The SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance is a professional-grade market intelligence indicator built for traders who demand precision, structure, and clarity when trading commodities.
Designed by SynaptixQuant Capital, this tool analyzes real-time strength, momentum, and correlation across major commodity markets — delivering actionable insights without chart clutter.
SUPPORTED MARKETS
Core Commodities (vs USD)
-
Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Silver (XAGUSD)
-
Platinum (XPTUSD)
-
Palladium (XPDUSD)
-
Copper (XCUUSD)
-
WTI Crude Oil (WTIUSD)
-
Brent Crude (XBRUSD)
-
Natural Gas (XNGUSD)
Extended Currency Variants
-
XAUEUR, XAGEUR
-
XAUAUD, XAGAUD
KEY FEATURES
Real-Time Dominance Dashboard
Displays all commodities ranked by relative strength versus USD. Instantly identify leaders, laggards, and rotation zones.
Proprietary Strength Scoring
Dynamic scoring adapts to volatility and momentum, offering a clear view of institutional pressure and directional bias.
Momentum & Acceleration Metrics
Measures speed and rate of change — helping traders anticipate continuation or exhaustion before price reacts.
Correlation Matrix
Visual correlation mapping reveals positive and inverse relationships between commodities, improving diversification and hedging decisions.
Signal Panels (LONG / SHORT)
Automatically ranks opportunities based on strength imbalance and confirmation logic.
CAD – Clustered Aggregated Data Signals
Advanced multi-factor logic combining momentum, strength, and volatility to generate high-probability entry signals.
Signalling System
Highlights when high-quality conditions are met. Fully configurable for precision trading.
TRADING BENEFITS
For Day Traders
-
Rapid identification of strong and weak commodities
-
Momentum-based entries during high-volatility sessions
For Swing Traders
-
Trend confirmation through strength differentials
-
Correlation awareness for portfolio alignment
For Position Traders
-
Macro strength context
-
Cross-asset confirmation across metals and energy
CUSTOMIZATION & CONTROL
-
Adjustable sensitivity levels
-
Custom color themes
-
Signal threshold filtering
-
Distance filtering
-
Broker symbol suffix compatibility
WHY TRADERS CHOOSE THIS TOOL
-
Institutional-grade market structure analysis
-
Eliminates emotional decision-making
-
Enhances timing and trade selection
-
Designed for professional workflows