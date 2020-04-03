GomerAI MultiStrat Networked EA

Overview The GomerAI MultiStrat Networked EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 based on a structural market analysis model. It utilizes the 5 Pillars of Price Structure to identify high-probability execution zones:

Trends: Momentum and direction confirmation. Ranges: Identification of mean-reversion zones. Value Areas: Analysis of volume-weighted price discovery. Excess: Detection of price exhaustion at extremes. Balance & Imbalance: Monitoring shifts in market equilibrium as trade triggers.

The AI Training Loop (AITL) This EA features a networked architecture designed to validate the AI Training Loop. Unlike static trading robots, this system contributes anonymized data to a centralized learning function. This process allows for continuous refinement of structural market parameters over multiple training cycles.

Key Features

Anti-Black-Box Design : Every internal parameter and logic gate is fully documented for the user to ensure complete transparency.

Networked Architecture : Utilizes cloud-based learning to optimize decision-making models.

Multi-Strategy Logic: Adaptable core that shifts behavior based on the current market structural phase.

Important Note for Users

Setup : For detailed setup instructions and an explanation of all input parameters, please refer to the MQL5 Blog post linked in my profile comments.

Support: Technical support is provided exclusively through the Comments section of this page or the MQL5 messaging system.

Risk Warning Trading algorithmic systems involves significant risk. This EA is a technical tool and does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. No financial advice is provided.