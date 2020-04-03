GomerAI MultiStrat Networked EA

GomerAI MultiStrat Networked EA

Overview The GomerAI MultiStrat Networked EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 based on a structural market analysis model. It utilizes the 5 Pillars of Price Structure to identify high-probability execution zones:

  1. Trends: Momentum and direction confirmation.

  2. Ranges: Identification of mean-reversion zones.

  3. Value Areas: Analysis of volume-weighted price discovery.

  4. Excess: Detection of price exhaustion at extremes.

  5. Balance & Imbalance: Monitoring shifts in market equilibrium as trade triggers.

The AI Training Loop (AITL) This EA features a networked architecture designed to validate the AI Training Loop. Unlike static trading robots, this system contributes anonymized data to a centralized learning function. This process allows for continuous refinement of structural market parameters over multiple training cycles.

Key Features

  • Anti-Black-Box Design: Every internal parameter and logic gate is fully documented for the user to ensure complete transparency.

  • Networked Architecture: Utilizes cloud-based learning to optimize decision-making models.

  • Multi-Strategy Logic: Adaptable core that shifts behavior based on the current market structural phase.

Important Note for Users

  • Setup: For detailed setup instructions and an explanation of all input parameters, please refer to the MQL5 Blog post linked in my profile comments.

  • Support: Technical support is provided exclusively through the Comments section of this page or the MQL5 messaging system.

Risk Warning Trading algorithmic systems involves significant risk. This EA is a technical tool and does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. No financial advice is provided.


Recommended products
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
AI Hybrid Trader
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Experts
- AI-Hybrid Trader -  Smart Trading Powered by Artificial Intelligence Limited Launch Offer – Act Now! To celebrate the launch of     AI Hybrid Trader , we are offering a special introductory price that will not last. This is your chance to own one of the most advanced AI trading systems on the market for an investment far below its true value. Our Pricing Structure is Designed to Reward Early Adopters: First 10 Licenses:   Only   $649 ,  and will increase by $150 with every 10 sales. Final Pr
EA i MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence This robot is built by the free ChatGPT Ai. Also, to use the AI ​​tool (a great assistant in MetaTrader), you can see this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136348 All trades have profit and loss limits Attributes: Usable:         in currency pair: EURUSD         in time frame: M30         on Account type: Any         in various brokers         in prop companies         with minimum capital ($100)  
FREE
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Hype Trend EA ALL Symbol
Mithat Tuncer Tuncel
Experts
HYPE – An Adaptive and Dynamic Trading Algorithm Designed for Modern Market Conditions Success in today’s financial markets requires flexible and dynamic strategies rather than rigid, rule-based approaches. Hype EA stands apart from traditional algorithms by analyzing real-time market data, adapting to changing conditions, and optimizing risk management automatically. Unlike static systems, Hype EA continuously optimizes itself using advanced features such as ATR-based volatility adjustments, tr
Fusion 1
Kyaw Zan Tun
Experts
This Signal Running With Fusion 1 EA Fusion 2 EA is an Expert Advisor based on the fractal Lines Breakouts. Although recommended pair and set files are provided, it is built with many easy-to-understand money management settings, allowing you to adjust according to market conditions as well as customize for other currency pairs as desired. Live Signal Key Features  - 100% Automated Trading System - Works on Any Broker (ECN Recommended) - Money Management & Risk Control Settings - User-Fri
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Experts
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
Advaced Trader MT5
Zhi Xian Hou
Experts
Advanced Trader MT5 is a fully automated trading robot developed by using custom indicator "Trend for MT5", which can be found here . The expert has been tested on AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD and USDCHF using historical data of many years, you can also test it using real ticks history data on MT5 backtest platform. Even if you don't want to 100% automatically trade by it, you can still use it as a good tool for trading, there is parameters for you to control the EA trading and use it as a trade assist
Femto Ground
Imam Nasrudin
Experts
[Femto Ground] Professional, reliable & safe GBPUSD trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the GBPUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M12, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle s
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
Salva EA
Pavel Komarovsky
Experts
Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, the trade is conducted from the price movement range. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration Ready for operation without PreSetting Always use a stop loss and take profit to save your investments Easy to use (does not have complex settings) The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account High speed testing (can be optimized for 1 minute OHLC) Salva EA works b
Small Account Scalpler
Kshetrimayum Surjit Singh
Experts
Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts. The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB) , Relative Strength Index (RSI) , and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control , making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts. Key Fea
MR Gold Trader
Mujeeb J
Experts
MR-GOLD TRADER  has achieved a remarkable 1503% profit compared to the initial deposit during backtesting, making it a highly profitable Expert Advisor (EA) for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H4 timeframe . Starting with an initial balance of $10,000 , the EA generated a net profit of $150,305.26 over the test period from April 8, 2019 , to October 25, 2024. This EA is designed for both novice and experienced traders, offering a balanced mix of profitability, risk management, and reliability. Key
Gold Throne
DRT Circle
4.36 (11)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Non-Martingale Grid Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) The   Gold Throne EA   is a Expert Advisor designed exclusively for   Gold (XAUUSD)   trading. It operates on a structured   grid trading methodology   while avoiding the use of   martingale   money management. Instead of increasing lot sizes exponentially after losses, the EA uses a fixed or incrementally adjustable lot sizing approach, giving traders greater control over exposure and risk. By removing martingale logic, Gold
New Rate MT5
POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
Experts
New Rate EA – Precision Breakout Automation New Rate EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capture daily breakout opportunities with disciplined precision. It trades only once per day , locking in a defined intraday range and executing at the exact breakout point. No re-entries, no overtrading, no emotion. Built upon a proven Opening Range Breakout (ORB) concept, New Rate combines clean execution, strict risk control, and versatile configuration options suitable for any MT5 symbol t
Mango Scalper
Mahmoud M A Alkhatib
Experts
Mango Scalper  is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very Good and Smart breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  
Raja Trading Pro
Ikhwan Naufal Fiqri
Experts
Raja Trading PRO - The Smart BEP Recovery Grid Product Description  Are you tired of ordinary Grid EAs that get stuck in drawdown for days, chasing unrealistic profit targets? Raja Trading PRO takes the original concept to a much higher level, offering professional-grade features that are far superior to the standard version. This EA is designed with a completely different philosophy: Fast Recovery. This is not a passive EA. It is an aggressive grid system paired with the smartest exit strategy
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Experts
Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
Spiders Zone Recovery
Muxammadaziz Mamasobitov
Experts
Product Name : Spider's Zone Recovery Description : Spider's Zone Recovery is an automated trading robot (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built on the proven Zone Recovery strategy. Designed for traders seeking consistent profits, this EA is perfect for both beginners and experienced users. With its simplicity and efficiency, Spider's Zone Recovery offers a reliable solution for automated trading in the forex market. How It Works : Spider's Zone Recovery operates using the Zone Recovery strategy, which d
Hamster Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
A professional grid advisor works according to RSI (   Relative Strength Index   ) indicators.           and   has the function of reducing the drawdown on the account by overlapping unprofitable orders.       The chart displays information about the profit. MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56994 OPTIONS: RSI_PERIOD - period for calculating the relative strength index; UP_LEVEL - upper bound; DN_LEVEL - lower bound; RSI_TIMEFRAME - timeframe for calculation; START_LOT - initia
Dracula MT5
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. The idea is not complicated, when flat, 2 limit orders are set when using USE_LIMIT_ORDERS = true, otherwise it trades by market. When an order is triggered, the position is closed by TAKE_PROFIT, SIGNAL_TRAILING_TAKE_PROFIT in an unsuccessful situation by STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL. Or the orders are deleted. After closing a position, the expert looks at how the position closed, with a pr
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Grid Balance
Tan Au Phuong
3.67 (3)
Experts
Automated Grid Trading Strategy Grid Balance EA is a powerful, highly customizable grid-trading tool built in MQL5 . It automatically opens buy and sell orders, assigns individual take-profit levels to each trade, and closes all positions once the overall profit target is reached—streamlining and optimizing the entire automated trading process. It is a reliable assistant for grid trading that demands efficiency and discipline. Get our EA now for just 93 before the price goes up to 150 Don’t miss
Golden Grow MT5 VIP
Phami Thanh Hoang
Experts
This EA specializes in trading gold on the M5 time frame. I have meticulously optimized it, so you just need to start it and let it run without doing anything else. This is a trading strategy adapted from my very successful manual trading, which helps to make money in both trending and sideways markets. - The EA has been optimized, just turn it on, and it will run without needing to do anything else. - Only trades with XAU/USD. -  Minimum balance of $200. - Only works and makes money on the 5-
Metool Trading
Tran Van Luc
Experts
Trading algorithm : Place virtual orders. After reaching a certain number of virtual orders, a real order will be placed. The total profit of the buy or sell order chain will be closed together. Default parameters work best for the AUDCAD currency pair, please only use default parameters for this currency pair. Volume mode : Please use the default Mode 1. Parameters can be adjusted to suit other currency pairs, this may be risky, you should consider it before using it. See the attached backtest
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
5 (4)
Experts
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Imbalance HFT
Mei Yang
Experts
This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible.        The strategy performs better on gold.        When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted. Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 800  point Fixed profit: 800  points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capit
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
5 (1)
Experts
PLEASE NOTE : This expert advisor is designed exclusively for trade recovery and should not be used as a standard automated trading system. IMPORTANT : This EA represents one of the most comprehensive and robust recovery solutions currently available to the public. It is an essential tool for any trader seeking added protection during adverse market conditions. Safeguard your account and trade with confidence, knowing that this recovery system is engineered to help stabilize and preserve your e
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (40)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (11)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.3 (20)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining eight independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and Take
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.6 (5)
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensiv
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.69 (29)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Digital Dominance on XAUUSD Live signal and monitoring: Follow the system's performance in real-time on the official account at this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo: You can receive the Cryon X-9000 advisor as a gift. To clarify the conditions and gain access, contact me directly. The Techno Deity is a high-tech trading ecosystem created for those who value structural order in the chaos of the gold market. At the heart of the system lies a digital intuition
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review