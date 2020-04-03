GomerAI MultiStrat Networked EA
GomerAI MultiStrat Networked EA
Overview The GomerAI MultiStrat Networked EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 based on a structural market analysis model. It utilizes the 5 Pillars of Price Structure to identify high-probability execution zones:
Trends: Momentum and direction confirmation.
Ranges: Identification of mean-reversion zones.
Value Areas: Analysis of volume-weighted price discovery.
Excess: Detection of price exhaustion at extremes.
Balance & Imbalance: Monitoring shifts in market equilibrium as trade triggers.
The AI Training Loop (AITL) This EA features a networked architecture designed to validate the AI Training Loop. Unlike static trading robots, this system contributes anonymized data to a centralized learning function. This process allows for continuous refinement of structural market parameters over multiple training cycles.
Key Features
Anti-Black-Box Design: Every internal parameter and logic gate is fully documented for the user to ensure complete transparency.
Networked Architecture: Utilizes cloud-based learning to optimize decision-making models.
Multi-Strategy Logic: Adaptable core that shifts behavior based on the current market structural phase.
Important Note for Users
Setup: For detailed setup instructions and an explanation of all input parameters, please refer to the MQL5 Blog post linked in my profile comments.
Support: Technical support is provided exclusively through the Comments section of this page or the MQL5 messaging system.
Risk Warning Trading algorithmic systems involves significant risk. This EA is a technical tool and does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. No financial advice is provided.