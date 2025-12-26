Atlas scalper pro

ATLASS SCALPER FOR GOLD v2.46 ON 5 MINUTES TF - Beat the 97% Failure Rate

Why 97% of Gold Traders Fail (And How ATLASS Wins)

The brutal truth: Over 97% of retail gold traders blow their accounts in under a month. They chase mythical risk-to-reward ratios, use visible stop losses that get hunted, and trade on emotion.

ATLASS SCALPER ON 5 MINUTES CHART does the opposite: Follows gold's natural trends with hidden virtual stop losses, multi-filter confirmation (MACD, ADX, Stochastic, News Calendar), and intelligent grid management. It's disciplined, automated, and myth-free.

Backtest Results: Jan 2, 2023 – Mar 1, 2025

WARNING: Past performance ≠ future results.

Risk Level Start End Profit Gain % Who It's For VERY LOW €1,000 €2,996 €1,996 199.6% Conservative traders LOW €1,000 €12,856 €11,856 1,185.6% Serious traders (RECOMMENDED) MEDIUM €1,000 €78,123 €77,123 7,712.3% Aggressive traders HIGH €1,000 €179,487 €178,487 17,848.8% Gamblers only

NB : WHEN ALL FILTERS ARE OFF , THE RESULTS ARE GREATER

Key Features

✅ Hidden Stop Losses - Virtual SLs invisible to broker/market makers

✅ Multi-Filter Stack - MACD, ADX, Stochastic, News Calendar, Session Times, Gap Protection

✅ Smart Grid System - up to 15 positions per direction

✅ News/Gap Protection - Pauses trading during high-risk events

Quick Settings Guide

Core Settings

RiskLevel : Very Low / Low / Medium / High / Fixed Lot Size

Recommendation: Start with LOW RISK

MaxPositionsPerDirection (Default: 15): Max grid levels

Conservative: 5-8 | Moderate: 10-12 | Aggressive: 13-15

GridDrawdownPips (Default: 300): Distance between grid levels

Tight: 200 | Balanced: 300 | Wide: 400-500

Critical Filters

UseMACDFilter (Default: true): Momentum confirmation BACK TEST TO FIND BEST TIME FRAME

UseADXFilter (Default: false): BACK TEST TO FIND BEST TIME FRAME

UseStochastic Oscillator (Default: false): BACK TEST TO FIND BEST TIME FRAME

UseNewsFilter (Default: true): Pauses for economic news

UseGapProtection (Default: true): Stops trading after price gaps

UseSessionFilter (Default: true): Avoids volatile session opens/closes

Profit Management

LockStartPips_Buy/Sell (Default: 80): When to start trailing profits

TrailPips_Buy/Sell (Default: 40): Trailing distance

StopLossLastPips_Buy/Sell (Default: 0): Virtual SL from last position (100-200 recommended)

News Filter

MinutesBeforeNews (Default: 30): Blackout window before news

MinutesAfterNews (Default: 30): Blackout window after news

FilterHighImpact (Default: true): Block high-impact news (NFP, FOMC, etc.)

NewsCurrencies (Default: "USD"): Currencies to monitor

Your Mission: Find the Treasure

Backtest with YOUR broker's data (spread/commission/timezone) Test variations : Grid spacing, Max Positions, USE DIFFERENT HIGHER TIME FRAMES Demo for 2-4 weeks before risking real money Optimize ruthlessly - defaults are solid but YOUR settings may be better Go live small - test with minimum capital first

Warnings

Before You Buy:

Backtest on YOUR broker's MT5 platform

Demo test minimum 2 weeks

Never use High Risk unless you accept 50%+ drawdowns

Monitor during major news (black swans happen)

This is NOT set-and-forget

Realistic Expectations:

Very Low: 5-15% monthly, minimal stress

Low: 15-35% monthly, moderate swings

Medium: 30-70% monthly, nerve required

High: 50-150%+ monthly, wild ride

RISK DISCLAIMER

TRADING INVOLVES SUBSTANTIAL RISK. YOU CAN LOSE YOUR ENTIRE INVESTMENT. PAST PERFORMANCE ≠ FUTURE RESULTS.

By buying ATLASS SCALPER, you acknowledge:

You understand leveraged trading risks

You accept full responsibility for results

No refunds for trading losses

Developer is not liable for any outcomes

Ready to Beat the 97%?

Backtest → Demo → Optimize → Go Live Carefully

The treasure is in the settings. The discipline is in you.

Trade Smart.