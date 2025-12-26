Atlas scalper pro
- Experts
- Abdelhak Benazizi
- Version: 2.46
- Activations: 5
ATLASS SCALPER FOR GOLD v2.46 ON 5 MINUTES TF - Beat the 97% Failure Rate
Why 97% of Gold Traders Fail (And How ATLASS Wins)
The brutal truth: Over 97% of retail gold traders blow their accounts in under a month. They chase mythical risk-to-reward ratios, use visible stop losses that get hunted, and trade on emotion.
ATLASS SCALPER ON 5 MINUTES CHART does the opposite: Follows gold's natural trends with hidden virtual stop losses, multi-filter confirmation (MACD, ADX, Stochastic, News Calendar), and intelligent grid management. It's disciplined, automated, and myth-free.
Backtest Results: Jan 2, 2023 – Mar 1, 2025
WARNING: Past performance ≠ future results.
|
Risk Level
|
Start
|
End
|
Profit
|
Gain %
|
Who It's For
|
VERY LOW
|
€1,000
|
€2,996
|
€1,996
|
199.6%
|
Conservative traders
|
LOW
|
€1,000
|
€12,856
|
€11,856
|
1,185.6%
|
Serious traders (RECOMMENDED)
|
MEDIUM
|
€1,000
|
€78,123
|
€77,123
|
7,712.3%
|
Aggressive traders
|
HIGH
|
€1,000
|
€179,487
|
€178,487
|
17,848.8%
|
Gamblers only
NB : WHEN ALL FILTERS ARE OFF , THE RESULTS ARE GREATER
Key Features
✅ Hidden Stop Losses - Virtual SLs invisible to broker/market makers
✅ Multi-Filter Stack - MACD, ADX, Stochastic, News Calendar, Session Times, Gap Protection
✅ Smart Grid System - up to 15 positions per direction
✅ News/Gap Protection - Pauses trading during high-risk events
Quick Settings Guide
Core Settings
- RiskLevel: Very Low / Low / Medium / High / Fixed Lot Size
Recommendation: Start with LOW RISK
- MaxPositionsPerDirection (Default: 15): Max grid levels
Conservative: 5-8 | Moderate: 10-12 | Aggressive: 13-15
- GridDrawdownPips (Default: 300): Distance between grid levels
Tight: 200 | Balanced: 300 | Wide: 400-500
Critical Filters
- UseMACDFilter (Default: true): Momentum confirmation BACK TEST TO FIND BEST TIME FRAME
- UseADXFilter (Default: false): BACK TEST TO FIND BEST TIME FRAME
- UseStochastic Oscillator (Default: false): BACK TEST TO FIND BEST TIME FRAME
- UseNewsFilter (Default: true): Pauses for economic news
- UseGapProtection (Default: true): Stops trading after price gaps
- UseSessionFilter (Default: true): Avoids volatile session opens/closes
Profit Management
- LockStartPips_Buy/Sell (Default: 80): When to start trailing profits
- TrailPips_Buy/Sell (Default: 40): Trailing distance
- StopLossLastPips_Buy/Sell (Default: 0): Virtual SL from last position (100-200 recommended)
News Filter
- MinutesBeforeNews (Default: 30): Blackout window before news
- MinutesAfterNews (Default: 30): Blackout window after news
- FilterHighImpact (Default: true): Block high-impact news (NFP, FOMC, etc.)
- NewsCurrencies (Default: "USD"): Currencies to monitor
Your Mission: Find the Treasure
- Backtest with YOUR broker's data (spread/commission/timezone)
- Test variations: Grid spacing, Max Positions, USE DIFFERENT HIGHER TIME FRAMES
- Demo for 2-4 weeks before risking real money
- Optimize ruthlessly - defaults are solid but YOUR settings may be better
- Go live small - test with minimum capital first
Warnings
Before You Buy:
- Backtest on YOUR broker's MT5 platform
- Demo test minimum 2 weeks
- Never use High Risk unless you accept 50%+ drawdowns
- Monitor during major news (black swans happen)
- This is NOT set-and-forget
Realistic Expectations:
- Very Low: 5-15% monthly, minimal stress
- Low: 15-35% monthly, moderate swings
- Medium: 30-70% monthly, nerve required
- High: 50-150%+ monthly, wild ride
RISK DISCLAIMER
TRADING INVOLVES SUBSTANTIAL RISK. YOU CAN LOSE YOUR ENTIRE INVESTMENT. PAST PERFORMANCE ≠ FUTURE RESULTS.
By buying ATLASS SCALPER, you acknowledge:
- You understand leveraged trading risks
- You accept full responsibility for results
- No refunds for trading losses
- Developer is not liable for any outcomes
Ready to Beat the 97%?
Backtest → Demo → Optimize → Go Live Carefully
The treasure is in the settings. The discipline is in you.
Trade Smart.