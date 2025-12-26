Atlas scalper pro

ATLASS SCALPER FOR GOLD v2.46 ON 5 MINUTES TF - Beat the 97% Failure Rate

Why 97% of Gold Traders Fail (And How ATLASS Wins)

The brutal truth: Over 97% of retail gold traders blow their accounts in under a month. They chase mythical risk-to-reward ratios, use visible stop losses that get hunted, and trade on emotion.

ATLASS SCALPER ON 5 MINUTES CHART does the opposite: Follows gold's natural trends with hidden virtual stop losses, multi-filter confirmation (MACD, ADX, Stochastic, News Calendar), and intelligent grid management. It's disciplined, automated, and myth-free.

Backtest Results: Jan 2, 2023 – Mar 1, 2025

WARNING: Past performance ≠ future results.

Risk Level

Start

End

Profit

Gain %

Who It's For

VERY LOW

€1,000

€2,996

€1,996

199.6%

Conservative traders

LOW

€1,000

€12,856

€11,856

1,185.6%

Serious traders (RECOMMENDED)

MEDIUM

€1,000

€78,123

€77,123

7,712.3%

Aggressive traders

HIGH

€1,000

€179,487

€178,487

17,848.8%

Gamblers only

NB : WHEN ALL FILTERS ARE OFF , THE RESULTS ARE GREATER

Key Features
 Hidden Stop Losses - Virtual SLs invisible to broker/market makers
 Multi-Filter Stack - MACD, ADX, Stochastic, News Calendar, Session Times, Gap Protection
 Smart Grid System - up to 15 positions per direction
 News/Gap Protection - Pauses trading during high-risk events

Quick Settings Guide

Core Settings

  • RiskLevel: Very Low / Low / Medium / High / Fixed Lot Size
    Recommendation: Start with LOW RISK
  • MaxPositionsPerDirection (Default: 15): Max grid levels
    Conservative: 5-8 | Moderate: 10-12 | Aggressive: 13-15
  • GridDrawdownPips (Default: 300): Distance between grid levels
    Tight: 200 | Balanced: 300 | Wide: 400-500

Critical Filters

  • UseMACDFilter (Default: true): Momentum confirmation  BACK TEST TO FIND BEST TIME FRAME
  • UseADXFilter (Default: false): BACK TEST TO FIND BEST TIME FRAME
  • UseStochastic Oscillator (Default: false): BACK TEST TO FIND BEST TIME FRAME
  • UseNewsFilter (Default: true): Pauses for economic news
  • UseGapProtection (Default: true): Stops trading after price gaps
  • UseSessionFilter (Default: true): Avoids volatile session opens/closes

Profit Management

  • LockStartPips_Buy/Sell (Default: 80): When to start trailing profits
  • TrailPips_Buy/Sell (Default: 40): Trailing distance
  • StopLossLastPips_Buy/Sell (Default: 0): Virtual SL from last position (100-200 recommended)

News Filter

  • MinutesBeforeNews (Default: 30): Blackout window before news
  • MinutesAfterNews (Default: 30): Blackout window after news
  • FilterHighImpact (Default: true): Block high-impact news (NFP, FOMC, etc.)
  • NewsCurrencies (Default: "USD"): Currencies to monitor

Your Mission: Find the Treasure

  1. Backtest with YOUR broker's data (spread/commission/timezone)
  2. Test variations: Grid spacing, Max Positions, USE DIFFERENT HIGHER TIME FRAMES
  3. Demo for 2-4 weeks before risking real money
  4. Optimize ruthlessly - defaults are solid but YOUR settings may be better
  5. Go live small - test with minimum capital first

Warnings

Before You Buy:

  • Backtest on YOUR broker's MT5 platform
  • Demo test minimum 2 weeks
  • Never use High Risk unless you accept 50%+ drawdowns
  • Monitor during major news (black swans happen)
  • This is NOT set-and-forget

 Realistic Expectations:

  • Very Low: 5-15% monthly, minimal stress
  • Low: 15-35% monthly, moderate swings
  • Medium: 30-70% monthly, nerve required
  • High: 50-150%+ monthly, wild ride

RISK DISCLAIMER

TRADING INVOLVES SUBSTANTIAL RISK. YOU CAN LOSE YOUR ENTIRE INVESTMENT. PAST PERFORMANCE ≠ FUTURE RESULTS.

By buying ATLASS SCALPER, you acknowledge:

  • You understand leveraged trading risks
  • You accept full responsibility for results
  • No refunds for trading losses
  • Developer is not liable for any outcomes

Ready to Beat the 97%?

Backtest → Demo → Optimize → Go Live Carefully

The treasure is in the settings. The discipline is in you.

Trade Smart.

 


