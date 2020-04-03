SP500 Sniper

SP500 Sniper – Expert Advisor Description

SP500 Sniper is a highly specialized Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading the S&P 500 index, with a strong focus on ultra-precise entries, disciplined risk control, and consistent performance in real market conditions.

The strategy was designed and engineered using the professional algorithmic research platform StrategyQuant, ensuring a systematic, data-driven development process rather than discretionary or curve-fitted logic.

Strategy Overview

SP500 Sniper is based on trend-structure and momentum confirmation, targeting high-probability setups after the market has already shown clear directional intent. The EA avoids impulsive entries and instead waits for confirmed price behavior before executing trades.

Core Trading Logic

A trade signal is generated only when all of the following conditions are satisfied:

  • Keltner Channel Structure
    Both the upper and lower Keltner Channel bands must be falling for several consecutive bars.
    This confirms a sustained downward market structure, not a short-term fluctuation or noise.

  • Momentum Confirmation (ROC)
    The Rate of Change (ROC) indicator must also be falling over multiple bars, confirming weakening price momentum aligned with the trend.

  • Delayed Signal Validation
    Signals are evaluated a few bars back, ensuring that entries are based on confirmed market behavior rather than the latest candle noise.

This layered confirmation significantly reduces false signals and improves entry quality.

Trade Management & Risk Control

SP500 Sniper follows a strict and asymmetric risk management approach:

  • Every trade is protected by a Stop Loss
    Risk is always predefined and controlled.

  • No fixed Take Profit is used
    Profitable trades are allowed to run freely, adapting to market conditions and capturing extended moves.

  • Fast loss-cutting, slow profit-taking
    Losing trades are closed quickly, while winning trades are managed to maximize upside potential.

This combination creates a favorable risk-to-reward profile over time.

Performance and Testing

  • The EA has been extensively backtested in MetaTrader, showing stable and consistent results.

  • It has also been forward-tested on a Darwinex Demo account from February 2025 through the end of the year, under real-market conditions including spreads, execution latency, and volatility.

  • Importantly, forward-test results exceeded backtest performance, demonstrating robustness and real-world adaptability.

Key Characteristics

  • Instrument: S&P 500

  • Development platform: StrategyQuant

  • Trading style: Fully systematic, rule-based

  • Risk management: Stop Loss on every trade, no Take Profit

  • Focus: Precision entries, momentum alignment, controlled drawdown

  • Target audience: Traders seeking professional-grade algorithmic execution


