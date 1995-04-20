Trend Line MA mx
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 2.11
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Trend Line Moving Average" for MT4.
Trend Line MA - is the next generation of Moving Averages!
- Advanced new calculation method is used. Indicator shows trends without delays.
- It is much faster and clear than standard SMA, EMA and LWMA indicators.
- There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator.
- Green color means Bullish trend. Red color - Bearish trend.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.