Price Impulse Reversal MT4

Price Impulse Reversal EA is an automated trading system that operates with price action, without indicators. Designed for automated trading.

Features:

  • Price action based strategy

  • Automated 24/5 system

  • Risk management with Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Spread filter for specific conditions

  • Developed for 4 currency pairs

Adjustable parameters:

  • Lot size

  • Maximum allowed spread

  • Identification number

Compatible pairs:
EURUSD, EURCAD, AUDCAD, AUDJPY

Testing period note:
This EA requires a minimum operation period of 1 year for complete evaluation. Shorter periods may not reflect its operation in different market conditions. Application on all 4 compatible pairs is suggested for diversification.


