Price Impulse Reversal MT4
- Experts
- Mohamed Chadlioui Ezzamouri
- Version: 2.6
- Activations: 5
Price Impulse Reversal EA is an automated trading system that operates with price action, without indicators. Designed for automated trading.
Features:
-
Price action based strategy
-
Automated 24/5 system
-
Risk management with Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
Spread filter for specific conditions
-
Developed for 4 currency pairs
Adjustable parameters:
-
Lot size
-
Maximum allowed spread
-
Identification number
Compatible pairs:
EURUSD, EURCAD, AUDCAD, AUDJPY
Testing period note:
This EA requires a minimum operation period of 1 year for complete evaluation. Shorter periods may not reflect its operation in different market conditions. Application on all 4 compatible pairs is suggested for diversification.