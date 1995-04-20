Elliott Wave Labeler MT4

This indicator is an interactive Elliott Wave labeling tool for MetaTrader 4 and 5.

It allows the user to manually place wave labels directly on the chart by selecting a label size, color, and wave type (ABC corrections, 5-wave impulses, or WXY structures) from an on-chart menu.

With a single click on the chart, the indicator sequentially places the appropriate wave labels at the chosen price and time, helping traders visually map and organize Elliott Wave structures.

