Classic MACD Histogram
- Wei Li
- Version: 1.0
Improved MACD Histogram (Momentum-Based)
The default MACD in MetaTrader 5 displays histogram bars using the MACD line itself,
which may react slowly during rapid momentum changes or ranging markets.
This version follows the classic MACD histogram definition:
Histogram = MACD − Signal
This approach focuses on momentum acceleration and deceleration,
often revealing changes in market strength before price reversals become obvious.
Important notes:
This is not a standalone trading system
It does not predict future price
Best used as a momentum analysis tool together with structure and confirmation tools
This indicator is released for free, providing an alternative momentum-focused MACD histogram for MT5 users.