Improved MACD Histogram (Momentum-Based)

The default MACD in MetaTrader 5 displays histogram bars using the MACD line itself,

which may react slowly during rapid momentum changes or ranging markets.

This version follows the classic MACD histogram definition:

Histogram = MACD − Signal

This approach focuses on momentum acceleration and deceleration,

often revealing changes in market strength before price reversals become obvious.

Important notes:

This is not a standalone trading system

It does not predict future price

Best used as a momentum analysis tool together with structure and confirmation tools

This indicator is released for free, providing an alternative momentum-focused MACD histogram for MT5 users.