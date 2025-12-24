Classic MACD Histogram

Improved MACD Histogram (Momentum-Based)

The default MACD in MetaTrader 5 displays histogram bars using the MACD line itself,
which may react slowly during rapid momentum changes or ranging markets.

This version follows the classic MACD histogram definition:

Histogram = MACD − Signal

This approach focuses on momentum acceleration and deceleration,
often revealing changes in market strength before price reversals become obvious.

Important notes:

  • This is not a standalone trading system

  • It does not predict future price

  • Best used as a momentum analysis tool together with structure and confirmation tools

This indicator is released for free, providing an alternative momentum-focused MACD histogram for MT5 users.


