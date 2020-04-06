Xau dripper

XAU Dripper - Steady Gold Extraction Expert Advisor

Drip by Drip. Trade by Trade. Consistent Growth.

XAU Dripper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor that extracts profits from the gold market with patience and discipline. Like water carving through stone, this EA doesn't force results — it lets them flow naturally through calculated, high-probability trades.

The Dripper Philosophy

I don't rush. I don't overtrade. I don't chase.

Instead, I let the market come to me — waiting for perfect alignment before each calculated entry. This patient approach is why traders who understand the power of consistency choose XAU Dripper.

One quality trade at a time. Drip by drip, the account grows.

  • Dual-timeframe precision — I read the market across multiple timeframes, only entering when the bigger picture confirms my setup
  • Intelligent trend detection — Advanced momentum analysis identifies optimal entry points with surgical accuracy
  • Higher timeframe filtering — No trading against the dominant market flow. Ever.
  • Flexible time windows — Full control over when I operate, matching your preferred trading sessions
  • Smart recovery logic — Adaptive position sizing that responds intelligently to market outcomes

How XAU Dripper Works — Set It. Trust It. Watch It Drip.

Effortless Setup — Attach to your XAUUSD chart, select your risk level, and let the dripping begin. No endless tweaking required.

Patient Execution — I don't trade for the sake of trading. I wait for my precise technical conditions to align, then execute with confidence.

Defined Risk on Every Trade — Stop loss and take profit on every position. No surprises, no blown accounts, no sleepless nights.

Always Watching — 24/5 market monitoring means I never miss an opportunity while you live your life.

Minimum Requirements

Requirement Specification
Broker ECN / Raw spread recommended
Minimum Deposit $500 (1:500 leverage)
Recommended Deposit $500+
Leverage 1:100 minimum, 1:500 recommended
Account Type Hedging
VPS Highly recommended for 24/7 operation

For Traders Who Understand Patience Pays

XAU Dripper isn't for gamblers hunting overnight fortunes. It's built for traders who appreciate that real wealth is built one disciplined trade at a time.

XAU Dripper — Let the Profits Flow.

Send a private message after purchase for your installation manual and optimized settings guide.


