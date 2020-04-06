Trend Commander

Title: Trend Fortress v2.3: Specialized Trend-Following & Defense EA

Description: Trend Fortress v2.3 is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed to capture major market trends while employing institutional-grade money management logic.

🔥 Key Features of Trend Fortress v2.3

🚀 1. Stability Meets Growth Capital preservation is our top priority. The EA defaults to "Stability Mode" to ensure low drawdown and adhere to strict validation standards.

  • Safety First: Default settings are tuned for low-risk, stable operation.

  • Unlock Potential: Seeking more aggressive growth potential? You can adjust the InpRiskPerTrade parameter to align with your risk appetite.

  • Full Control: Whether you prefer steady growth or aggressive compounding, the choice is yours.

🛡️ Advanced Risk Control: Fortress-Like Protection The core philosophy of v2.3 is "Survival before Profit." We have introduced a multi-layered defense system:

  • Smart Auto-Lot: Automatically calculates the optimal lot size based on your account balance for proper money management.

  • Daily Loss Limit: Stops trading immediately if the daily loss cap is reached, protecting your capital from extreme volatility or emotional trading.

  • Profit Lock: Smart Trailing Stop automatically locks in secured profits as the trend develops.

🧠 Smart Filtering Logic Only trades when the probability is high.

  • Volatility Filter: Combines ADX and ATR indicators to filter out directionless ranging markets (Choppy Markets).

  • Friday Exit Module: Built-in logic to close trades before the weekend to avoid Monday gap risks.

  • Adaptive Trend Detection: Uses a Dual-EMA system to precisely identify trend inception points.

📊 Verified Performance (v2.3 Data)

  • Total Net Profit: $2,549

  • Return: +255.0%

  • Profit Factor: 1.46 (High Stability)

  • Max Drawdown: 20.9% (Controlled Risk)

⚠️ [CRITICAL RISK DISCLOSURE] For Serious Investors Only

Please Note: This is not a "Holy Grail," nor is it a marketing gimmick promising everyday profits. Trend Commander is engineered for REAL-WORLD TRADING.

In the reality of professional trading, losing days, weeks, or even months are an inevitable part of the profitability equation. If you cannot tolerate short-term drawdowns, or if you are seeking a system

The market is flooded with Martingale and Grid strategies. They may offer the fleeting thrill of a "100% win rate," but the hidden cost is often a total account wipeout.

We choose survival first. Only by accepting that losses are a necessary business cost can you possess a system with genuine long-term growth potential.

⚠️ Risk Disclosure & Investor Profile Statement

Trend Fortress v2.3 employs a highly aggressive trend-following logic. Before deploying this EA, you must fully comprehend its operational characteristics and inherent risks.

We

1. The Consolidation Cost (Whipsaw Risk)

This strategy thrives on momentum. When the market lacks direction ( ADX < 20 ) or enters a wide consolidation range, the moving average system will generate frequent false signals (whipsaws). Historical backtests indicate a maximum consecutive loss streak of 11 trades . CRITICAL: If you cannot psychologically withstand a short-term equity drawdown of 15% ~ 20% , this strategy is NOT aligned with your risk tolerance.

2. Latency & Profit Retracement

To confirm a valid trend formation, the EA will never buy at the absolute bottom; to confirm a trend reversal, it will never sell at the absolute top. Sharp V-shaped reversals may result in significant profit retracement.

3. The Reality of a Low Win Rate

This strategy maintains a win rate of approximately 42%. This implies that the majority of trades will end in small losses. Our profitability relies entirely on outliers—a few significant winning trades. If you expect a "smooth daily income" should NOT purchase this product.

4. Slippage & Liquidity Risk

Despite the built-in News/Spread Filter, extreme market events (e.g., geopolitical conflicts, surprise central bank announcements) can cause price gaps that bypass Stop Loss levels (Slippage). We strongly recommend avoiding high-impact events.


