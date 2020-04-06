Unfortunately, "EchoTrade Pro Fast Copier" is not available for purchasing anymore.

If you have purchased this product before, you can continue using it without any limitations and install new copies as longs as you have activations left:

Open your MetaTrader 4 terminal.

Specify your MQL5.community account credentials in the settings: menu Tools\Options\Community.

Go to the "Market" tab and then to the "Purchased" tab.

Click "Install" button located to the right of the product name.

For more information, please see the documentation.