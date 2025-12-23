The StochasticDMACD.mq5 file is a custom MQL5 technical indicator developed by mladen in 2020. It is a momentum-based oscillator that combines the smoothing of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) with the range-bound normalization of a Stochastic Oscillator.

Core Functionality

The indicator operates by transforming price data into a normalized range before calculating trend momentum.

Stochastic Normalization: Instead of using raw prices, the indicator calculates a "Fast Stochastic" and "Slow Stochastic" by taking the Fast and Slow EMAs and determining their relative position within the High-Low range of a specified Stochastic period.

MACD Logic: The main indicator line (MACD) is derived by subtracting the normalized Slow Stochastic value from the Fast Stochastic value and scaling the result by 100.

Signal Line Smoothing: A secondary signal line is plotted by applying an additional Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to the MACD values.

Visual and Technical Configuration

Display: The indicator runs in a separate window below the main price chart.

Plots: * MACD Line: A solid DeepSkyBlue line representing the primary momentum.

Signal Line: A dotted Coral line used to identify potential trend crossovers.

Predefined Levels: The indicator includes five horizontal levels to help identify market extremes:

Overbought: Set at +10 and +15.

Mid-level: Set at 0.

Oversold: Set at -10 and -15.

Customizable Input Parameters

Stochastic Period (inpStoPeriod): The look-back window for determining the high/low range (default: 45).

EMA Periods: Customizable periods for the Fast (default: 12), Slow (default: 26), and Signal (default: 9) components.

Applied Price: Users can choose which price data to use for calculations, such as Close, Open, Median, Typical, or Weighted prices.

This hybrid approach aims to provide the trend-following benefits of the MACD while utilizing the Stochastic method to reduce sensitivity to market noise and keep values within a readable scale.