StochasticDMACD

The StochasticDMACD.mq5 file is a custom MQL5 technical indicator developed by mladen in 2020. It is a momentum-based oscillator that combines the smoothing of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) with the range-bound normalization of a Stochastic Oscillator.
Core Functionality
The indicator operates by transforming price data into a normalized range before calculating trend momentum.
Stochastic Normalization: Instead of using raw prices, the indicator calculates a "Fast Stochastic" and "Slow Stochastic" by taking the Fast and Slow EMAs and determining their relative position within the High-Low range of a specified Stochastic period.
MACD Logic: The main indicator line (MACD) is derived by subtracting the normalized Slow Stochastic value from the Fast Stochastic value and scaling the result by 100.
Signal Line Smoothing: A secondary signal line is plotted by applying an additional Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to the MACD values.
Visual and Technical Configuration
Display: The indicator runs in a separate window below the main price chart.
Plots: * MACD Line: A solid DeepSkyBlue line representing the primary momentum.
Signal Line: A dotted Coral line used to identify potential trend crossovers.
Predefined Levels: The indicator includes five horizontal levels to help identify market extremes:
Overbought: Set at +10 and +15.
Mid-level: Set at 0.
Oversold: Set at -10 and -15.
Customizable Input Parameters
Stochastic Period (inpStoPeriod): The look-back window for determining the high/low range (default: 45).
EMA Periods: Customizable periods for the Fast (default: 12), Slow (default: 26), and Signal (default: 9) components.
Applied Price: Users can choose which price data to use for calculations, such as Close, Open, Median, Typical, or Weighted prices.
This hybrid approach aims to provide the trend-following benefits of the MACD while utilizing the Stochastic method to reduce sensitivity to market noise and keep values within a readable scale.
Recommended products
Official Weis Wave MT5
Sant Clear Ali Costa
4 (1)
Indicators
References: "A Modern Adaptation of the Wyckoff Method" "The Secret Science of Price and Volume" "Trades About to Happen" To know more, search on the internet: "The Wyckoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread Analysis"; Features 3 types of waves: bullish, bearish and unknown. The unknown wave comes when prices move in opposite the direction of the current wave. Label that shows the percentage remaining for the next wave. Allows you set the type of volume that will be accumulated in the wave
Supply Demand Dashboard MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the  product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol supply and demand zone dashboard indicator sends alerts when the price has reached a supply/demand zone. It is also possible to use it to be alerted about regular double tops/bottoms instead of zones. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. Maximum 9 time frames can be shown in the dashboard at the same time. 
VWAP Wave
Rizwan Akram
Indicators
VWAP WAVE [Riz] - MT5 Indicator               Advanced VWAP Divergence Detection System VWAP Wave is a professional-grade Volume Weighted Average Price indicator with built-in divergence detection system. It identifies high-probability reversal and continuation signals by analyzing price-VWAP relationships across multiple timeframes.
FREE
Moving Pivot Average Fibonacci MT5
Daifallah Alamri
Indicators
Moving pivot Average Fibonacci The  indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator determines the moving Fibonacci levels for the day or any time interval to assess the price movement range from the time average. The indicator helps predict the expected high or low for the day based on historical time data. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and use it in a variety of trading strategies. If you have any question about the
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
Enhanced SMC
Raka
5 (5)
Indicators
Advanced SMC & Volumetric Order Block Indicator Overview This enhanced-grade for MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to decode market behavior using   Smart Money Concepts (SMC) method . It goes beyond standard price action analysis by integrating   Volumetric Data   directly into market structure, helping traders identify high-probability reversal and continuation zones with precision. Key Features Volumetric Order Blocks:   A unique, split-gauge visualization within Order Block zones that disp
FREE
MiniFullIndexTrader
Francisco Eugenio Martoni M De Andrada
Experts
FA MiniFullIndexTrader: Scalper versátil para índices mini e completos Este Expert Advisor (EA) é uma estratégia de scalping automatizada para MetaTrader 5, otimizada para contratos de índice como WIN@, WINQ25, WINFUT e WIN$. Ele utiliza rompimentos diários para entradas rápidas, com gerenciamento de risco avançado para proteger o capital. Principais vantagens: Rentável e consistente: Em backtests, gera lucro líquido de até 14.310 pontos com fator de lucro de 1,44 e Sharpe 16,77 (alto retorno p
BCSpikes
Shamsul Arfeen
Indicators
Modern Spike Indicator Features: 1. Support and Resistance Lines: Displays dynamic horizontal dashed lines on the chart representing current support and resistance levels calculated from recent price swings. 2. Spike Detection Arrows: Shows up arrows (green) for potential upward spikes and down arrows (red) for potential downward spikes, triggered when price breaks S/R levels with RSI confirmation. 3. Trend Analysis: Incorporates ADX (Average Directional Index) to determine market trend stre
Breadwinner EMA Pro
Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula
Experts
Automated Forex Trading with a Focus on Risk Management (Updated Set Files/Settings in DFX MQL5 Community, link below) Unleash the Power of EMA Crossovers with a Disciplined Approach to Profitability EMA Pro by DFX is a powerful and user-friendly Forex Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate your trading strategies. It's built on a proven EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crossover strategy, enhanced by robust risk management features and customizable settings. Here's what makes EMA Pro differe
Trader Panel Alpha
Alvaro Garcia Batelli
Experts
Transform Your Manual Trading with the Best Free Order Ticket for MT5! Tired of the default MetaTrader ticket—slow and short on information? Trader Panel Grid Alpha is a professional-grade order panel built to give discretionary traders speed, control, and clarity. This free tool isn’t just another ticket; it’s a command station that puts your most important actions and data right on the chart, letting you focus on what really matters: your analysis. FREE VERSION FEATURES Lightning-Fast Execut
FREE
WPR MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
Stochastic MACD
Omar Mohamad El Marstani
Indicators
The Stochastic MACD.mq5 file is a custom MQL5 technical indicator that combines the logic of a Stochastic Oscillator with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD).  It is designed to run in a separate chart window and provides a smoothed representation of price momentum relative to a specific trading range. Core Functionality: Unlike a standard MACD that uses raw price data, this indicator applies Stochastic scaling to Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). Stochastic Normalization: It cal
FREE
Black Bull Gold
Dayanand Pandey
4 (1)
Experts
https://youtu.be/jVPFeB-Ym8k?si=E5np_jMIT4crUQ8V  Black Bull Gold – Your Edge in the XAUUSDm or XAUUSD Markets Introducing Black Bull Gold, an advanced technical analysis-based Expert Advisor (EA) specifically crafted for high-frequency trading (HFT) on XAUUSD and DE30. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and real-time market data to enhance trading outcomes, making it an ideal tool for navigating the high volatility of these markets. Key Features Optimized for Volatile Assets: Black Bull
FREE
WH AutoFib EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.5 (4)
Experts
AutoFib EA is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to harness the power of Fibonacci retracement and extension levels for automated trading. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, AutoFib EA empowers your trading strategy with precision and efficiency. Test The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Adjust the setting based on your testing results. Questions ? feel free to ask.   Key Features: Automated Trading: Open buy and sell orders seamlessly based on Fibonacci levels, minimizing manu
FREE
Auto Orderblock with Break of Structure MT5
Barend Paul Stander
4.47 (17)
Indicators
Auto Order Block with break of structure based on ICT and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Futures Break of Structure ( BoS )             Order block ( OB )            Higher time frame Order block / Point of Interest ( POI )    shown on current chart           Fair value Gap ( FVG ) / Imbalance   -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )    HH/LL/HL/LH  -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Choch  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Volume Imbalance     ,  MTF          vIMB Gap’s Power of 3 Equal High / Low’s  
NeuralBTC AI Advanced Market Intelligence
Salman Khan
Experts
Stop guessing. Start trading BTC with AI-powered precision. NeuralBTC AI is not just another Expert Advisor — it's a complete AI trading ecosystem built specifically for Bitcoin. Our proprietary neural network processes real-time BTCUSD market data 24/7, delivering actionable trading signals with calculated confidence levels. LIVE AI SERVER INCLUDED Your license includes full access to our cloud-based AI infrastructure: Dedicated neural network analyzing Bitcoin markets 24/7 Real-time dat
Trend Confluence Indicator
Jamille De Jesus Velasco
Indicators
Trend Confluence Indicator Multi-indicator confluence scoring system for trend analysis Trend Confluence combines four popular technical indicators (EMA, RSI, MACD, and ADX) into a single numerical score from 0 to 100, helping traders identify market direction and trend strength at a glance. Overview This indicator evaluates market conditions by analyzing the agreement between four technical components. When indicators align in the same direction, the confluence score strengthens, providing clea
RVI MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.75 (20)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tr
DYJ PowerSignalProfessionally
Daying Cao
Indicators
This  DYJ   PowerSignalProfessionally   is a complete trading system based on ATR of technical indicators. These indicators will record the current status of each POWERTREND in every time frame and currency pair analyzed. The DYJ   PowerSignalProfessionally creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data. If there is a full coincidence on any pair an alert will pop up indicating such case. List data includes Symbol, M5-MN1, BuyPercent, SellPercent, LastEntr
Gold Heaven
Hiroaki Mitsuta
Experts
*self-introduction Hey guy's, myname is Hiroaki Mitstuda. I'm one hundred milione trader. and finace wizard class engineer. I was also interviewed as an investor. https://youtu.be/5Tx9bZrdQtA?si=_JOLnWeBVaDQpTzN Advisor's advantages: Expert Advisor trades during testing fully correspond to the trades in real trading, which is very important.  Does not use parasitic strategies.  Suitable for   PROP FIRMS   ( Works automatically with just one button switch).  Suitable for both beginners and prof
Multi Trend Fast Tracer MT5
Wei Guo
Indicators
This is an original, agile, and excellent trending system. Whether you are a beginner trading novice or a professional trader, this set of indicators can help you quickly and timely track the latest changes in market trends. It has the following characteristics: The method of use is extremely simple, plug and play, and the display of all trend analysis results is clear at a glance; There is no need to configure any functional parameters, the trend tracking indicator will automatically analyze th
H4 Tendence
Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
Experts
In this product, a trading strategy is used with one of the indicators commonly used in the market, this in conjunction with a solid experience of the market in which the change in trend is observed with a respective crossover of the indicators. The price in turn has to be aligned with the indicators in such a way that everything is accommodated. In turn, this strategy has a trailing stop set at 100 pips. PARAMETERS: inp5_VolumeSize: Its use is recommended at 0.1 for accounts that operate full l
VLTL High Frequency Trader PRO
Jamal Mohammed Shlhadah Tarkhan
Experts
ON MARKETPLACE FOR ONE MONTH ONLY!! EVERY DAY YOU MISS IS ONE LESS DAY OF PROFIT. VLTL High Frequency Trader PRO VLTL High Frequency Trader PRO is an HFT bot designed for exceptionally high returns. It is built around trading volatile times on XAUUSD (Gold) using tick-based strategies that dominate the market. This bot is the first in the VLTL lineup, with even better and more advanced EAs coming in the future. The EA includes three built-in strategies , each tailored for a different purpose: La
SMT divergence indicator
Ehsan Ashoori
5 (3)
Indicators
This SMT (Smart Money Technique) divergence indicator identifies discrepancies in price movement between two different trading symbols, helping traders detect potential market reversals. This tool compares the price action of two correlated assets, such as two currency pairs or indices, to spot divergences where one asset's price moves in the opposite direction of the other. For example, while one symbol may be making higher highs, the other might be making lower highs, signaling a divergence. T
FREE
Turpial Pullback
Arlos Elias Rivas Romero
Indicators
Indicator Type Strategy (Pullback) for all Symbols and Periodicity, Preferably from 30M periodicity. Can be used for manual trading. Its workspace corresponds to channel of 3 bars of Bill Willians. Also relies on the indicator Rsi and Atr. BUY when: There is a Green Arrow STOPLOSS to buy, below the bottom line of the channel (red line)" SELL when: There is a Red Arrow. STOPLOSS to sell, above the upper line of the channel (blue line)
Stochastic MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
Golden Hartley MT5
Peter Slamenec
Experts
EA Golden HARTLEY is a robust trading strategy designed for XAUUSD or GOLD  and M30 time frame. The EA creates pending stop trade orders using indicators Linear Regression Smoothed Moving Average, BB Range and parameters based on the market environment. It uses fixed SL, PT and exit from the position after time cut off. The EA was tested with several Monte Carlo robustness tests and optimized. Backtest was done on ticks data with a 15-year history 2007-2023. There is no need to set any paramete
HiLo Ladder
HENRIQUE ARAUJO
Indicators
The HiLo Ladder is a reinterpretation of the classic HiLo indicator , widely used by traders to identify trends and potential market reversals. Unlike the traditional version, the HiLo Ladder is displayed in a step-like format — the popular “stairs” — which makes reading price movements much clearer and more objective. Main advantages: Simplified visualization of bullish phases (green) and bearish phases (red). More intuitive analysis without losing the essence of the traditional HiLo. Quick
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Meravith Auto is an automated version of the Meravith trading system. (The price is prоmotional) The indicator consists of: Trend line that changes its color. When bullish it is green, and when bearish it is red. This is the trend support line. Liquidity line, where bullish volume is equal to bearish volume. Triple bullish deviation line. Triple bearish deviation line.  Purple and blue dots that indicate high volume. The purple dot indicates volume greater by two deviations from the average volu
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (3)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automates the analysis of market structure and ICT / Smart Money concepts. It does not place any trades and does not manage orders: it is a visual analysis tool , not an automated trading robot. What the indicator displays The indicator scans the chart and highlights the following information : Market structure : key swings, HH, HL, LH, LL Structure breaks : Break of Struc
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
More from author
Stochastic MACD
Omar Mohamad El Marstani
Indicators
The Stochastic MACD.mq5 file is a custom MQL5 technical indicator that combines the logic of a Stochastic Oscillator with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD).  It is designed to run in a separate chart window and provides a smoothed representation of price momentum relative to a specific trading range. Core Functionality: Unlike a standard MACD that uses raw price data, this indicator applies Stochastic scaling to Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). Stochastic Normalization: It cal
FREE
ZigZag On HeikinAshi
Omar Mohamad El Marstani
Indicators
The ZigZagOnHeikinAshi.mq5 file is a custom MQL5 technical indicator that plots a ZigZag line directly onto the main price chart based on Heikin Ashi candle data. It provides a smoothed view of price trends by filtering out market noise using Heikin Ashi calculations. Core Functionality: The indicator operates by first calculating Heikin Ashi values and then identifying local highs and lows to draw the ZigZag. Dual Visualization:  It can display both the ZigZag line and the underlying Heikin A
FREE
Paistrade Light V2
Omar Mohamad El Marstani
Indicators
The PairsTrade_Light_v2.mq5 file is a custom MQL5 technical indicator designed for pairs trading, primarily within the Forex market. It serves as a simplified version of the Ind_2_Linep1.mq5 indicator and provides a visual representation of the relationship between two financial instruments. Core Functionality The indicator plots the price movement of two selected symbols in a separate chart window to help traders identify convergence or divergence. Symbol Comparison: It takes a main symbol (d
FREE
Trix 4 Reverse MQV3
Omar Mohamad El Marstani
Experts
The TRIX_4_REVERSE_MQV3 automated trading program, designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, is an advanced system for monitoring market reversals using a multi-level technical analysis methodology. By combining momentum, trend, and volume indicators, this system ensures that trades are executed only when several market conditions are met. After extensive testing, the program has proven its maximum effectiveness on the USD/JPY pair within a 30-minute timeframe, with a 10% risk m
Trix 4
Omar Mohamad El Marstani
Indicators
The TRIX_4.mq5 (internally named FEMA.mq5) is a custom MQL5 technical indicator that implements a Four Exponential Moving Average (FEMA) calculation.  It is designed to display in a separate window and provides a highly smoothed trend-following signal by layering multiple stages of exponential smoothing. Core Functionality:  The indicator calculates four sequential layers of Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to derive its final values: Step 1: Calculate an initial EMA based on the closing pric
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review