Trade Panel Simple MT5 One Click Risk Control

JoOrderTrade Simple - Intelligent Manual Trading Panel for MT5





WHAT DOES JOORDERTRADE DO?



JoOrderTrade Simple is a professional manual trading panel that transforms your trading experience on MetaTrader 5. Designed to execute trades quickly and manage positions efficiently, it removes the complexity of MT5's standard interfaces.



Main features:



- One-click market order

- Pending orders system with graphical preview



- Configurable hotkeys for all operations

- Visual management of Take Profit and Stop Loss

- Integrated OCO (One-Cancels-Other) system

- Real-time daily statistics

- Automatic risk management (% per trade and daily limit)

- Interface in Portuguese and English

- Panel always visible on top of the chart

- Automatic lot calculation based on risk



WHO IS THIS TOOL FOR?



JoOrderTrade Simple is ideal for:



Traders who want speed in order execution

Beginners who seek a simple and intuitive interface

Scalpers who need speed for quick trades

Swing traders who frequently use pending orders

Professionals who value advanced features with simplicity



If you are tired of opening multiple MT5 windows, clicking in many places to place a trade, or feel you miss opportunities due to slow execution, this tool was made for you.



HOW TO USE



INSTALLATION (CRITICAL STEP):



1. In MetaTrader 5 go to: Main Menu → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

2. Check the "Allow Algo Trading" option (MANDATORY)

3. Click "OK" to save settings

4. Drag JoOrderTrade from the Navigator to any chart

5. Accept the requested permissions



BASIC USAGE:



Market Operations:

- BUY button: Opens a long position at the current Ask price

- SELL button: Opens a short position at the current Bid price

- Hotkeys: B (Buy), S (Sell)



Pending Orders:

- Press SHIFT + Click on the chart = Pending buy order

- Press AltGr + Click on the chart = Pending sell order

- A colored line will appear — move the mouse to adjust the price and click to confirm



Position Management:

- CLOSE button: Closes all open positions

- INVERT button: Reverses the direction of current positions

- CANCEL button: cancel all orders pending

- CANCEL+CLOSE button: Cancels pending orders and closes positions

- Hotkeys: X (Close all), I (Invert), C (Cancel pending)



TP/SL Configuration:

1. Enter values in points in the Take Profit and Stop Loss fields

2. Use the T and S buttons on the side to enable/disable each function

3. Enable "Use OCO" in settings for the One-Cancels-Other system





Performance Tracking:

- Open Result: Shows the current profit/loss of open positions in real time

- Day Result: Sum of open result + closed positions of the day

- Day Fees: Accumulated commissions and swaps



WHAT IT DOES NOT DO



It is important to understand the tool's limitations:



1. NOT an automated trading robot - It does NOT open positions automatically; it requires manual trader action

2. DOES NOT perform technical analysis or generate signals - It is purely an execution tool

3. DOES NOT guarantee profits - Results depend entirely on the trader's strategy

4. DOES NOT operate by itself on demo accounts - It requires manual setup and permission

5. DOES NOT replace financial education - It is a tool for traders with prior knowledge

6. DOES NOT provide investment advice - The buy/sell decision is always the trader's



This is an EXECUTION TOOL that speeds up the trading process but does not make decisions for you.



Update Notice

A new improved version of the trading ticket will soon be available, with new features and a customizable appearance.

Keep an eye on my store: the JoOrderTrade Plus version will be available soon.





RISK WARNING



ATTENTION: TRADING INVOLVES A HIGH RISK OF CAPITAL LOSS



Read carefully before using:



1. You may lose all of your invested capital - Never invest money you cannot afford to lose completely

2. Past performance does not guarantee future results - The market is unpredictable

3. Always set risk management:

- Use Stop Loss on ALL trades

- Define a maximum risk per trade (recommended: 1-2% of capital)

- Configure a daily loss limit in the settings

4. Test first on a DEMO account:

- Use the tool for at least 30 days on a demo account

- Familiarize yourself with all features

- Only move to a real account when you feel secure

5. You are responsible for all trades:

- The tool only executes your orders

- Active monitoring of positions is your responsibility

- Buy/sell decisions are solely yours

6. Consult a financial advisor if necessary, especially if you are a beginner



The developer is not responsible for any financial losses resulting from the use of this tool. Trading is a high-risk activity and requires knowledge, experience and emotional control.































