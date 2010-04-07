ZigZag On HeikinAshi

The ZigZagOnHeikinAshi.mq5 file is a custom MQL5 technical indicator that plots a ZigZag line directly onto the main price chart based on Heikin Ashi candle data. It provides a smoothed view of price trends by filtering out market noise using Heikin Ashi calculations.
Core Functionality:
The indicator operates by first calculating Heikin Ashi values and then identifying local highs and lows to draw the ZigZag.

Dual Visualization: 
It can display both the ZigZag line and the underlying Heikin Ashi candles.
Heikin Ashi Smoothing: The candles are calculated using a specific period (default: 1), which averages the open, high, low, and close prices to represent the trend more clearly than standard candlesticks.

Trend Identification: The ZigZag component connects significant price peaks and troughs, helping traders identify trend reversals and structural market shifts.

Key Input Parameters:
Heikin Ashi Period (InpHaPeriod): Determines the smoothing level for the Heikin Ashi calculation (default is 1).
Show Heikin Ashi (InpShowHekinAshi): A boolean toggle that allows the user to show or hide the Heikin Ashi candles on the chart (default is false).
Visual and Technical Details
Indicator Window: This indicator is designed to run in the main chart window (indicator_chart_window).

Color Coding:
ZigZag Line: Uses DeepPink and SlateBlue to distinguish between different legs of the ZigZag.
Heikin Ashi Candles: When enabled, these are colored Tomato and DodgerBlue.
Data Buffers: The indicator utilizes 8 internal buffers to manage data for both the ZigZag points and the Heikin Ashi candle components.
