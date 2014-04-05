The TRIX_4.mq5 (internally named FEMA.mq5) is a custom MQL5 technical indicator that implements a Four Exponential Moving Average (FEMA) calculation.

It is designed to display in a separate window and provides a highly smoothed trend-following signal by layering multiple stages of exponential smoothing.

Core Functionality:

The indicator calculates four sequential layers of Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to derive its final values:

Step 1: Calculate an initial EMA based on the closing price.

Step 2: Calculates an "EMA of EMA".

Step 3: Calculates an "EMA of EMA of EMA".

Step 4: Calculates a final "EMA of EMA of EMA of EMA".





Visual Indicators:

The tool plots two distinct lines in a separate subwindow:

FEMA (Yellow Line): Calculated using the formula 4 \times EMA - 4 \times EMA\_of\_EMA + EMA\_of\_EMA\_of\_EMA + EMA\_of\_EMA\_of\_EMA\_of\_EMA.

FEMA_S (Aqua Line): A secondary smoothed line calculated with a slightly different multiplier weight (5 \times EMA - 5 \times EMA\_of\_EMA \dots$).

Key Parameters Inp Period EMA: The primary period for the exponential smoothing (default is 5).

Inp Period EMA2: An auxiliary EMA period (default is 70).

InpShift: Allows the user to shift the indicator lines forward or backward on the horizontal axis.

Technical Details Calculation Logic: The indicator utilizes the Exponential MA On Buffer function from the standard Moving Averages.mqh library to handle the recursive smoothing.

Memory Management: It uses six buffers in total: two for the visible plot data and four for the internal intermediate EMA calculations.

Drawing Constraints: To ensure mathematical accuracy, the indicator only begins drawing after a sufficient number of bars have passed to satisfy the cumulative smoothing periods (5 \times Period - 5).