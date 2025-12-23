The Stochastic MACD.mq5 file is a custom MQL5 technical indicator that combines the logic of a Stochastic Oscillator with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD).

It is designed to run in a separate chart window and provides a smoothed representation of price momentum relative to a specific trading range.

Core Functionality: Unlike a standard MACD that uses raw price data, this indicator applies Stochastic scaling to Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).

Stochastic Normalization: It calculates the highest high and lowest low over a user-defined Stochastic period.

It then normalizes the Fast and Slow EMAs based on where they sit within that price range5.

MACD Calculation: The main indicator line is the difference between the normalized "Fast Stochastic" and "Slow Stochastic" values, multiplied by 100.

Signal Line: A third EMA (the Signal period) is applied to the resulting MACD value to create a signal line for identifying potential trend reversals or crossovers.

Key Input Parameters: Stochastic Period (inpStoPeriod): Defines the lookback range (default: 45) used to find the maximum and minimum price levels.

EMA Periods: Includes a Fast period (default: 12), a Slow period (default: 26), and a Signal period (default: 9).

Applied Price: Traders can choose from various price types, including Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, or Weighted.

Custom Levels: The indicator initializes with five horizontal levels for identifying market conditions:Overbought: Default levels at 10 and 15.

Oversold: Default levels at -10 and Mid Level: Set at 0.

Technical StructureInternal EMA Class: The code uses a custom class (CEma) to calculate Exponential Moving Averages efficiently using an alpha smoothing factor (2 / (1 + period)).