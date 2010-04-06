HTF Envelopes MT5 r

Crypto_Forex Indicator "HTF Envelopes" for MT5.





- Upgrade your trading methods with the professional HTF Envelopes for MT5. HTF means - higher timeframe.

- Envelopes is one of the best trend indicator on the market - perfect tool for trading.

- It is used to help traders to identify extreme overbought and oversold conditions as well as trading ranges.

- HTF Envelopes indicator is excellent for Multi-Time Frame trading systems with Price Action entries or in combination with other indicators.

- Indicator allows you to attach Envelopes from Higher time frame to your current chart .





This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.