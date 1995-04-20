Hi Guys!



Today I want to share with you some usefull indicator that can help you with overall market overview.





How it works?

Indicator works as a dashboard that will show you list of assets (you can pick any you like)

and provides simple visual information:

Blue asset - means that the instrument is in the UP trend

Red asset - means that the instrument is in the DOWN trend

Black space - means that instrument is in a range or it's changing it's current direction





How to use it?

- place your favourite trading instruments into the settings

- you will see whole market analysis in one place

- combine it with your favourite entry indicator for signals in line with the market

- you can switch the charts easily, just by clicking the instrument name on the dashboard





Hope you will find it usefull!

Best regards

Pawel