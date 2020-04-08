MFI with Dynamic OSB zones MT5 r
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 5.19
Crypto_Forex Indicator "MFI with Dynamic OverSold/OverBought zones" for MT5, No Repaint.
- Money_Flow_Index (MFI) is a technical oscillator which uses price and volume data for identifying oversold and overbought zones.
- It is great to take Sell trades from dynamic OverBought zone and Buy trades from dynamic OverSold zone.
- MFI is very useful for Divergence detection and it is great to combine with Price Action as well.
- Dynamic OverBought zone - above yellow line.
- Dynamic OverSold zone - below green line.
- MFI oscillator provides information regarding bullish and bearish price momentum.
- With PC and Mobile Alerts.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.