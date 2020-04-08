MFI with Dynamic OSB zones MT5 r

Crypto_Forex Indicator "MFI with Dynamic OverSold/OverBought zones" for MT5, No Repaint.





- Money_Flow_Index (MFI) is a technical oscillator which uses price and volume data for identifying oversold and overbought zones.

- It is great to take Sell trades from dynamic OverBought zone and Buy trades from dynamic OverSold zone.

- MFI is very useful for Divergence detection and it is great to combine with Price Action as well.

- Dynamic OverBought zone - above yellow line.

- Dynamic OverSold zone - below green line.

- MFI oscillator provides information regarding bullish and bearish price momentum.

- With PC and Mobile Alerts.





This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.