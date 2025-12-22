Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition MT4 Mini

Product Overview

Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition Mini is a 7-day free trial version of Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition.
This Product is a powerful MT4 chart tool that integrates the features of Chart Auto Flow and Focus Time Line.
The trial can be used once per user.

  1. Variable-speed chart playback and reverse playback
    Quickly review past price movements with fast playback or perform trade simulations with slow playback.
    Includes all features of the product Chart Auto Flow

  2. Instant focus movement to important time points (Allows sequential focus movement across multiple points )
    Instantly move to any desired time, allowing you to efficiently check charts without losing track of analysis points.
    Includes Mode: Single Line from the product Focus Time Line

  3. Synchronizes multiple chart windows to the time point of interest and moves focus simultaneously.

    By making only the desired chart windows visible within the chart area, you can selectively determine which charts are affected by the focus movement.
    Equipped with Mode: SingleSync in the product Focus Time Line

Suitable for FX, stocks, gold, cryptocurrencies, and all other financial instruments.
Ideal for efficiently reviewing past price movements, detecting patterns, verifying strategies, and practicing trading.

Please note: This trial version can only be used with the broker where it was first installed.The paid version has no such restrictions.

Features & Benefits

  • Variable-speed playback and reverse playback
    Control chart movements freely with a wide speed range from 50ms to 10 minutes.

  • Instant focus movement to important time points
    Move instantly to any desired time point. The display position can be switched sequentially between the right edge, center, and left edge of the screen.

  • Intuitive operation
    Pause, resume, adjust speed, and change the number of bars shifted easily via buttons.

  • Compatible with all timeframes and financial instruments
    Suitable for day trading, swing trading, and long-term analysis in any chart environment.

Operation Overview
Button/Label Function Description
Pause / Restart Pause / Resume Control chart playback
Reset Reset speed and bar shift Speed:1s, Bar:1 にリセット
Slow / Fast Adjust playback speed Set freely from 50ms to 10 minutes
Bar+ / Bar- Adjust number of bars shifted Adjustable from 1 to 480 bars
Past / Future Switch direction Switch between playback and reverse playback
Speed / Bars (Label) Display current speed and bars Check current settings
FocusTimeLine Set focus point Set a point at the desired time
Position Change display position Switch between right edge, center, and left edge of the screen
Focus Move focus Instantly move to the selected time point
END Program exit


Notice
The number of FocusTimeLines you can create is limited to one. (The full product “Focus Time Line” allows up to 100 lines.)

Setup

  1. Log in to MT4, search for the product in the Market, and click "Buy" and "Download" to automatically install it.

  2. It will be placed under Navigator → Expert Advisors (EA) → Market.

  3. Drag & drop or double-click to add it to a chart.

Recommended Environment

  • OS: Windows 11

  • MT4: Build 1441

  • CPU: Intel 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 (4 cores / 8 threads)

  • Memory: 8GB

May work on Mac or other environments, but untested—use at your own discretion.

Risk Notice

This tool does not include trading functions; there is no risk to your funds.



