PriceMovementMapperBR
- Utilities
- Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
- Version: 3.32
- Activations: 5
Price Movement Mapper B3 - Exclusive Indicator for Brazilian Stock Market
Technical Description:
The Price Movement Mapper B3 is an advanced indicator specifically developed for technical analysis of assets traded on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3). This visual tool maps daily price movements through a unique graphical representation combining colored blocks with strategically placed vertical lines.
Key Features:
-
Colored Daily Blocks: Clear visual representation of open/close relationship
-
Complete Time Coverage: Blocks drawn from 00:00 to 23:59 (24 hours)
-
Smart Wick Positioning: Vertical lines positioned at exact middle of B3 trading session (~13:30)
-
Reference Lines: Previous day's high and low with descriptive labels
-
Warning System: Alerts about historical data availability
Exclusive B3 Features:
Developed considering Brazilian market particularities:
-
Specific B3 trading hours (10:00-17:59)
-
Automatic adjustment for splits and reverse splits
-
Precise temporal positioning of visual elements
-
Optimized for Brazilian asset behavior
Requirements:
-
MetaTrader 5
-
Timeframes smaller than D1 (intraday)
-
Asset historical data
-
B3-traded assets (recommended)