Auto SF Scalping EA mt

AUTO SF SCALPING EA - is fully automatic swap-free multi-pair trading system for MT4 - very safe with steady growth.





This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 7 Set_files available for 7 pairs!









EA stand out features:

- No influence from Rollover.

- No Swaps.

- Scalping techniques.

- System is safe and NOT using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale. Each order has own fixed SL for account protection.

- This EA is very user friendly and can be used by both: Forex professionals & newcomers.

- Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4 (just follow simple "How to install" procedure below), and leave PC run or just use VPS.

- With precise operating time filter with 1 minute accuracy.

- With implemented compound interest money management method.

- Min required account balance to run robot is just $100.

- TimeFrame: only M15.

- Trading pairs: GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, EURCHF, USDCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD.

- Operating time: EA is looking for entry signals at the beginning of Asia trading session.

- Leverage of account: any leverage in 1:30 to 1:2000 range.

- Risk Management: 2-6% risk per trade (can be changed in settings) OR fixed lot.





How to install:

- System requires MT4 account with narrow spreads (Raw spread or ECN).

- Open GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, EURCHF, USDCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD charts.

- Select M15 timeframe on each chart.

- Attach EA to each chart.

- Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA on each chart. Make sure parameter Trading_Flag = true.

- Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to leave MT4 run on PC (or VPS).





IMPORTANT!!! For best performance of trading system follow recommendations below:

- WORKING HOURS: It is highly recommended to use MT4 where Market_watch = GMT+2 (in Standard time period) and GMT+3 (in Daylight Saving time period). If your broker's server has different GMT time zone - it will be necessary to shift EA time settings - simply send me message about that (to check your broker time zone) - I will help you with that and provide related Set_files if necessary.

- SPREAD and BROKER: It is very important to select account with tight spreads (Raw spread or ECN) for best performance.





It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.