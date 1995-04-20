Pro Weighted Rsi Cci Stoch oscillator mw

Crypto_Forex Indicator "Pro Weighted Rsi Cci Stoch Oscillator" for MT4, No Repaint.





- This unique indicator combines 3 in 1: RSI, CCI and Stochastic for calculation!

- Precise momentum trading opportunities with this software - see examples on pictures.

- Indicator consist of 3 lines :

- Pro Weighted Rsi Cci Stoch Oscillator itself (Blue color);

- Fast MA of oscillator (Green color);

- Slow MA of oscillator (Red color);

- Zone above 50 - overbought zone (Do not BUY there).

- Zone below -50 - oversold zone (Do not SELL there).

- Oscillator (Blue line) - generates entry trade signals.

- It has Info Spread Swap Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.

- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.

- It is possible to locate Info Spread Swap Display in any corner of the chart:

0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right.





HOW TO USE (Example for LONG, see pictures):

1. Current candle is just closed.

2. Fast MA (green) is above Slow MA (red) and oscillator blue line is over both of them.

3. Oscillator blue line value is below 50 level (not in overbought zone).

4. Blue line just formed Rebound Upward Hook: hook means that blue line went closely to green one and then bounced up forming visible angle.

5. If steps 1-4 are done - open LONG trade.

6. Close long trade in profit once oscillator line is in overbought zone.

7. Vice versa for SHORT trades.





It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.