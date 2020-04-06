Best Robot Scalping XAUUSD

Product Description (English) — MQL5 Market

ROBOT XAUUSD MT5 (King Gold 3.50) is a dedicated XAUUSD (Gold) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade with multi-layer risk controls, live guards, and a clear on-chart dashboard so you can monitor everything in real time.

This EA focuses on disciplined entries, strict trade environment filters (spread, ATR/ADX, news window, cooldown, daily quota), and controlled position management to reduce overtrading and help maintain stable performance.

Key Features

XAUUSD-focused logic for Gold volatility behavior

Live Guards : spread limit, ATR-based spread guard, ping guard, news window protection, cooldown after close, and daily trade quota

Risk & Protection : hard stop loss options (USD / ATR), target profit options, daily protection logic, and lock mechanisms

Smart Position Handling : supports one-direction trading mode and controlled add-on entries (when enabled in settings)

On-Chart Dashboard : shows account stats, open trades, lots, spread, profit, daily % and total %, DD status, broker time, and EA uptime

Telegram Notifications (optional): attach notice + trade notifications (if enabled)

Recommended Setup

Symbol : XAUUSD (any broker suffix supported)

Timeframe : M1 / M5 recommended (entry execution), with higher TF bias supported

Account : Demo first, then Real after stable forward results

Risk: Start with small lot, adjust based on equity and broker conditions

Notes

Performance depends on broker conditions (spread, execution, slippage, tick quality).

Use a low-latency VPS and avoid trading during major high-impact news if you want maximum stability.

🎁 PROMO PRICE

USD 35 until 25 Dec 2025

After that, the normal price will be USD 299.

