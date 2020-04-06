Imperial EA mt5

Operating Parameters

Traded pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: flexible (compatible with all timeframes)

Leverage:

Minimum: 1:30

Recommended: 1:500

Required Capital

Minimum capital: 200 USD

Recommended capital: 1,000 USD

Optimal capital: above 5,000 USD

⚠️ IMPORTANT WARNING

Trading on financial markets involves significant risks.

By using this Expert Advisor, you fully acknowledge and accept the risk of capital loss.

This EA was developed to operate under uncertain market conditions.

As a result, its performance is unstable and not guaranteed.

⚠️ The use of this EA in live trading is not recommended.

For a secure solution suitable for real trading conditions, please contact us or search for “ImperialX”.

If this free experience was useful to you, feel free to leave a review: it helps improve its visibility.

https://imperiumtrading-ai.vercel.app/