Imperial EA mt5
- Experts
- Kylian Karl Begue
- Version: 1.1
Operating Parameters
Traded pair: EURUSD
Timeframe: flexible (compatible with all timeframes)
Leverage:
Minimum: 1:30
Recommended: 1:500
Required Capital
Minimum capital: 200 USD
Recommended capital: 1,000 USD
Optimal capital: above 5,000 USD
⚠️ IMPORTANT WARNING
Trading on financial markets involves significant risks.
By using this Expert Advisor, you fully acknowledge and accept the risk of capital loss.
This EA was developed to operate under uncertain market conditions.
As a result, its performance is unstable and not guaranteed.
⚠️ The use of this EA in live trading is not recommended.
For a secure solution suitable for real trading conditions, please contact us or search for “ImperialX”.
If this free experience was useful to you, feel free to leave a review: it helps improve its visibility.
https://imperiumtrading-ai.vercel.app/