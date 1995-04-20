Pivot SR Levels DWM mk
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
Forex Indicator "Pivot Support Resistance Levels Day Week Month" for MT4.
- Indicator "Pivot SR Levels D_W_M" is a very powerful auxiliary indicator for Price Action trading.
- This particular indicator is using Fibonacci numbers in calculation.
- Pivot Levels are calculated as an average of significant prices from the performance of a market in the prior trading period.
- Pivot Levels itself represent levels of highest resistance or support, depending on the overall market condition.
- Indicator "Pivot SR Levels D_W_M " shows you the most probable reversal levels, which can be reached by price.
- R - level (red) - Resistance.
- S - level (green) - Support.
- Daily, Weekly & Monthly prior trading periods are available in settings for calculation.
- Indicator "Pivot Levels D_W_M " is excellent to plan your Take Profit targets or Price Reversals via Price action patterns.
HOW TO USE indicator:
1) Attach Indicator to corresponding chart.
2) Select settings which you need and press OK button.
3) Click to different time-frames in MT4 (H1, H4, D1, W1) for initial correct calculation of indicator.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.