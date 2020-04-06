Gold Sniper Prime

🚀 GOLD SNIPER PRIME - M1 HIGH FREQUENCY SCALPER 🚀
Turn Small Accounts into Big Growth | Verified 1-Year Strategy


Gold Sniper Prime is a professional scalping algorithm designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 Timeframe. Unlike risky martingale bots, this EA is built for consistent growth, executing high-frequency trades to grow small accounts aggressively.

We have optimized this strategy to be "Small Account Friendly". You can start with as little as $200 and watch it grow.


🏆 VERIFIED 1-YEAR BACKTEST (2024-2025)
Results based on $200 Starting Deposit over 12 Months:
Total Growth: +208% Profit (Account Tripled)
Net Profit: $416+ Profit on a $200 Deposit
Total Trades: 579 Trades (High Activity)
Win Rate: ~65% (Consistent Scalping Accuracy)
Data Quality: 100% Real Ticks (No Simulations)


💎 KEY FEATURES

  • Interactive Dashboard: Includes a clickable ON/OFF BUTTON directly on the chart to stop trading instantly during news or volatility.
  • M1 Scalping Logic: Uses the 1-Minute timeframe to catch rapid market bursts and quick profits.
  • Trend Filtered: Only trades in the direction of the 200 EMA to avoid dangerous counter-trend positions.
  • Safety First: Every single trade has a hidden Stop Loss and Trailing Stop to lock in profits.

⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
🔹 Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
🔹 Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute Chart)
🔹 Minimum Deposit: $200
🔹 Lot Size: 0.01 Lots (for $200) or 0.05 Lots (for $1000)
🔹 Account Type: Works on Standard, ECN, or Raw Spread accounts (All supported)


🚀 HOW TO INSTALL
1. Open the XAUUSD chart.
2. Set Timeframe to M1.
3. Drag Gold Sniper Prime onto the chart.
4. Click the Dashboard Button to "TRADING: ON".


📈 RENT IT FOR JUST $30 TO TEST THE POWER OF M1 SCALPING! 📈


📩 24/7 SUPPORT & CONTACT
I provide personal support for all my customers. If you have any questions, need help installing, or want join our community, please Send Me a Private Message right here on MQL5.

I usually reply within 1-2 hours!

