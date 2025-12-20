Relative Currency Power
- Indicators
- Ka Leung Jacky Chan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator, Relative Currency Power, is a sophisticated real-time currency strength meter designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It provides a visual representation of individual currency performance and relative pair strength through dynamic scaling and momentum tracking.
1. Indicator Description
The tool acts as a "Heatmap" for the Forex market, calculating the net movement of the 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD) against a broad basket of peers. It simplifies complex market data into two primary tables that help you identify the strongest and weakest currencies at any given moment.
Key Features:
- Dynamic Auto-Scaling: Bars automatically adjust their width based on the maximum market movement, ensuring the visualization is always clear regardless of volatility.
- Timeframe-Sensitive Momentum: Uses real-time candle data to show if a currency is currently gaining or losing power relative to the previous candle of your selected timeframe.
- Relative Strength Sorting: Automatically ranks currency pairs from the highest potential trade setup to the lowest.
2. Reading the Tables
Upper Table: Individual Currency Index
This table represents the "Source of Power." It shows how much each individual currency has moved as a percentage over the defined lookback period.
- Currency Code (CCY): The name of the currency (e.g., USD, JPY).
- The Power Bar: The length of the bar shows its relative strength compared to other currencies.
- The Figures (%): The exact percentage of movement, color-coded to match the bar.
- Momentum Arrows:
- ▲ (Up): Strength is increasing compared to the previous candle.
- ▼ (Down): Strength is decreasing compared to the previous candle.
- • (Dot): No change since the last update.
Lower Table: Major & Minor Pairs Matrix
This table displays the "Relative Delta" between two currencies (Base Currency Index minus Quote Currency Index).
- Pair Name: The specific Forex pair (e.g., EURUSD).
- The Delta Bar: Visualizes the "gap" between the two currencies.
- Sorting: If enabled, the pairs with the largest gaps (strongest trends) move to the top of the list.
- Color Stages:
- Lime: Strong Bullish Momentum.
- Green: Moderate Bullish Momentum.
- Orange: Moderate Bearish Momentum.
- Red: Strong Bearish Momentum.
3. Menu Instructions (Settings)
You can customize the indicator behavior through the Inputs tab in the MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 settings menu:
|
Section
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
SENSITIVITY
|
LookbackBars
|
Sets the number of candles used to calculate strength (e.g., 50 bars).
|
SORTING
|
Enable_Relative_Sort
|
Toggle True to rank pairs by strength, or False for alphabetical order.
|
APPEARANCE
|
Theme
|
Choose between Dark or Light mode for your chart background.
|
APPEARANCE
|
HeaderColor
|
Customizes the color of the main dashboard titles.
|
PAIR SETTINGS
|
SymbolSuffix
|
Enter broker suffixes like .m or + if your symbols aren't standard.
|
PAIR SELECTION
|
EURUSD, etc.
|
Set to True or False to show/hide specific pairs from the lower matrix.
4. How to Trade with this Indicator
- Find the Extreme Indexes: Look at the upper table for a currency in Lime (Strong) and another in Red (Weak).
- Confirm Momentum: Ensure the Lime currency has an ▲ arrow and the Red has a ▼ arrow.
- Locate the Pair: Find the corresponding pair in the lower matrix (it should be at the very top if sorting is on).
- Execute: High-probability trades occur when you "Buy the Strong and Sell the Weak".