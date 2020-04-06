Anti Scalping Trader Pro ms

ANTI SCALPING TRADER PRO EA - is an advanced automatic trading system based on the latest price action research!

This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 14 Set_files available!

Trading idea is based on totally new Price Action pattern which I found by myself!

ANTI SCALPING TRADER PRO is very good investment - it will work years and years for you, because all Set_files have positive mathematical expectancy!

 EA Features:
- EA can run on 14 pairs simultaneously.
- Each trade is hunting for decent good profit - this is not scalping approach at all.
- System is not wasting money for commissions as many scalpers.
- No tight spread requirements - EA can be used on any account.
- System is NOT using any dangerous grid methods.
- EA has built-in compound interest money management by default.
- Every trade has SL and TP which are not visible for broker.
- SL and TP are dynamic - they can adapt to market volatility by default.
- Compensation mode is available in EA settings.
- Trading pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, NZDCAD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, EURGBP, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, CADCHF, AUDCHF, EURAUD, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, EURJPY.
- Timeframe: only  D1.
- Operating time:  EA is looking for entry opportunities at the end of Day candle. If system did not set orders after day candle is formed - it means there were no entry signals available on chart.
- EA has Info Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.
- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.
- It is possible to locate Info Spread Swap Display in any corner of the chart:
0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right.

How to install:
-Open 14 following charts:
XAUUSD, EURUSD, NZDCAD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, EURGBP, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, CADCHF, AUDCHF, EURAUD, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, EURJPY.
-Select D1 timeframe on each chart.
-Attach Expert Adviser to each chart.
-Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA on each chart.
-Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4 and leave PC run 24/7 (OR just use VPS instead of PC).

It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.

Recommended products
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Long and Short PRO EA
Aleksandr Kazmirchuk
5 (2)
Experts
Long and Short PRO EA is an improved advisor Long and Short FREE EA (unfortunately, users down conduct assessments on purpose, so we had to release a paid version). All the functions that were requested are implemented. The code has been rewritten and many errors have been fixed, including those related to closing positions. This advice will be improved in the future. One of the Yarukami Mnukakashi family of advisors for gold (XAUUSD). You can also trade Forex currency pairs. Work with a spread
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
Ksm Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Utilities
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
Experts
The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Dark Trader
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on sharp price movements; it can apply open position locking and pyramiding. Virtual stops are used (take profit, trailing stop), to limit losses, order locking and stop loss are used in% of balance. At the same time, several dozens of orders can be opened and the advisor will need free funds to exit the locks and close all positions for total profit, this should be taken into account when choosing the number of instruments for trading. The work of the adviser does not
News Scalping EA
Thabet Hassan Isam Sabri
Experts
News release gives a good opportunity to make money because the price usually has big move at News time. This is typical strategy that places two opposite pending stop orders with a specific distance from price at specific time and date before news release to catch the breakout. Regardless of direction of the price move, we expect a large jump and it will trigger one of the pending orders.    With this Expert, trading news becomes easier and more accurate than Manual method. No waiting, no miss
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Dark Kakashi PRO EA
Aleksandr Kazmirchuk
Experts
Dark Kakashi PRO EA is an improved Dark Kakashi FREE EA advisor (unfortunately, they deliberately knock down the ratings, so they had to release a paid version). All the functions that were requested are implemented. The code has been rewritten and many errors have been fixed, including those related to closing positions. This advisor will be further improved. One of the Yarukami Mnukakashi advisor family for gold (XAUUSD) . You can also trade Forex currency pairs. Work with a spread of up to
Smart Hedge
Francesco Baldi
Experts
Worried about weekend price crashes wiping your account? Tired of adverse news releases stopping your positions? Trade with peace of mind with Smart Hedge. Smart Hedge protects your positions from weekend gaps and news spikes. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113024 Description : Have you ever feared that some breaking news during the weekend could wipe your account? Did you ever have your positions stopped by an adverse news release during the market open hours? I did, an
Master Gold Reaper
George Aguilor
Experts
Master Gold Reaper EA - Automated Gold Trading Solution Introduction Master Gold Reaper is a powerful automated trading advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want to simplify their trading and take advantage of opportunities around the clock. Built on advanced algorithms and tested in multiple market conditions, this EA helps traders automate entries, manage risks, and secure profits with minimal manual intervention. The Problem Traders Face Trading gold can be highly pro
Trend Catcher EA Pro
Issam Kassas
Experts
Trend Catcher EA Pro   —   Based on the Most loved Indicator   the Trend Catcher   and after so many requests, finally we have the trend catcher EA. A next-generation Expert Advisor that blends   Algorithm-driven automation   with   manual trader control   for total command of the market. It’s fast, adaptive, and built for traders who value   clarity, performance, and choice . Designed and optimized for   EURUSD   under real-tick (99.9%) data, Trend Catcher delivers consistent execution without
FREE
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
RetraceX Scalper
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview RetraceX Scalper is an advanced pullback scalping bot that utilizes Support & Resistance levels to identify high-probability retracement entries. It ensures precise trade execution with minimal risk and maximum reward, making it an ideal tool for traders who focus on quick pullback opportunities. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market zones for accurate trade setups. Pullback Entry Optimization: Scans for high-probability retracement entries to maximize
BBMA Grid Combination
Kahfi Pangariduwan
5 (1)
Experts
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify TP
SmartStep FX
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Experts
SmartStep FX – The New Generation of Grid Trading Are you looking for a solid, fully automated Expert Advisor ready to generate consistent profits in Forex? SmartStep FX is designed for traders who want real results with a proven strategy. What makes SmartStep FX unique? SmartStep FX comes with optimized parameters – no need to change anything. Optimized for AUDCAD on M5 – a stable pair with relatively low volatility. Dynamic grid management – customizable entry levels in pips to adap
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.33 (3)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and symbols are specially designed friendly with HFT bots. Samart Funded HFT has a hundred percent success rate so do not waste your time back testing. You can test the
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Generator Pro
Sergey Rozhnov
5 (5)
Experts
Generator Pro       allows you to create strategies consisting of several virtual strategies (from one to hundreds of thousands) based on averaging. Each virtual strategy has its own type of strategy (Trend, AntiTrend), virtual deposit, virtual positions, lot. The EA controls the operation of all virtual strategies, sums up all operations and makes corresponding operations on the trading account. Advisor operation modes Without_file       - mode without using a file with strategies. All virtual
EA Calmed Pro
Jennifer Afi Azasoo
Experts
EA Calmed Pro Gold We have tried to optimise Calmed Expert Advisor  for Gold but works with any other forex pairs and stocks. This expert uses  martingale (optionally) for recovery. Please, backtest for at least 1 year and run a demo for at least one whole month before going live; that way, you will know how the Calmed Expert Advisor behaves across the various markets. Please do not just purchase and start using the EA, as past performance cannot guarantee future results. Backtest results may be
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introduction to DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Overview DCA CYCLEMAX is a powerful semi-automatic grid trading program (EA) optimized for assets that exhibit strong directional trends in the market. It is especially effective for assets with high volatility and a steady directional trend, such as Gold (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100), and cryptocurrencies. Using the DCA (Dollar-Cost Ave
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community) Live result Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental trader is a trading assistant that helps financial markets traders reach smart decisions informed by the EA information data. This EA uses real-time online sources + AI tools to catch necessary information like the fundamental bias of currencies, Sentiment of retail traders ratio on a pair, Bank and institute forecast, COT report data, and
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA is  also known as Green Man due to its distinctive logo, is an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted specifically for overcoming challenges or evaluations from proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that permit High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategies. With version 5.8 and above GreenMan  HFT Prop Firm EA is plug and play for for almost true HFT prop firm challenges without setfiles with it newly improved automatic features.  MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Experts
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
Experts
ThraeX – Scalping on M1    ( Recommended for DAX and XAU) Inspired by the discipline and precision of the Roman era, ThraeX is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed specifically for high-frequency trading on the 1-minute chart (M1) . It is built to handle rapid market fluctuations, aiming to detect and react to short-term price movements with high speed and adaptability. Key Features: ️ M1 Scalping Logic – Designed for high-frequency decision-making based on real-time market
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Zenith — premium advisor for gold (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — premium advisor for gold (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith is a powerful and disciplined algorithm for XAUUSD (gold). It does not use risky methods (grids, martingale, etc.), and every trade is protected by a stop loss . Logic: it looks for a trend move and trades pullbacks , opening only one position per signal. No complex setup — defaults are tuned for live use: drop the EA on a chart and start trading. Why it’s reliable Safe structure: no grids
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.45 (47)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex GOLD Investor is
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The   Opening Range Breakout Master  is a professional algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on institutional trading concepts such as   ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and liquidity based strategies . This expert advisor automates the detection and execution of   opening range breakouts (ORB)   across key global Forex sessions, including   London, New York, Tokyo, and Midnight Killzones , allowing traders to align with   market maker movements, liquidity hunts
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
1 copy left for $199 Next price --> $249    Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position ma
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a major update was released in December
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! GOLD Scalper PRO is a ful
More from author
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Heiken Ashi Candles indicator
DMITRII GRIDASOV
4.6 (10)
Indicators
This is Free product you are welcome to use for your needs! Also I very appreciate your positive feedbacks! Thanks a lot! Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! Crypto and Forex Indicator: Heiken Ashi Candles for  MT4. No Repaint.  Heiken_Ashi_Candles  has great combination with  Trend Line MA indicator as it is on the picture. Indicator  Heiken_Ashi_Candles  is very useful auxiliary indicator to make trend more visible. It's useful for making candlestick charts more read
FREE
Fractal Trend Lines mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Fractal Trend Lines" for MT4. This indicator is excellent for traders who use  Graphical Analysis  with breakouts!!! "Fractal Trend Lines" shows graphical Up Trend (violet) & Down Trend (red color) lines. Up Trend & Down Trend lines are built on 2 nearest corresponding fractals. Indicator has few parameters responsible for trend lines color and width. I ndicator has built-in Mobile and PC alert of  breakout. Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! T
Swap Display Indicator
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (2)
Indicators
This is Free product you are welcome to use for your needs! Also, I very appreciate your positive feedbacks! Thanks a lot! Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! Forex Indicator SWAP Display for MT4,  great auxiliary trading tool . SWAP Display indicator shows current swaps for long and short trades of forex pair where it is attached. It is possible to locate SWAP Display values in any corner of the chart: 0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - botto
FREE
Spread Display Indicator
DMITRII GRIDASOV
4.86 (7)
Indicators
This is Free product you are welcome to use for your needs! Also I very appreciate your positive feedbacks! Thanks a lot! Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! Forex Indicator Spread Display for MT4 , great auxiliary trading tool. Spread Display indicator shows current spread of forex pair where it is attached. It is possible to locate Spread display value in any corner of the chart: 0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right It is possible
FREE
Price Range Levels
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Forex Indicator "Room_UP_DWN_Day_Week_Month" for MT4  Indicator "Room_UP_DWN_Day_Week_Month" is very useful auxiliary trading tool. It shows you daily, weekly and monthly most probable levels, which can be reached by price (price range levels). Daily range is useful for intraday traders. Weekly & Monthly ranges are for Swing and Long term traders. Indicator is excellent to plan your Take Profit targets or arrange Stop Losses. Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! It is o
RVI Higher Time Frame mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF RVI Oscillator for MT4, No repaint. Upgrade   your trading methods with the professional  HTF  RVI  Oscillator for MT4.  H TF means -   H igher Time Frame. RVI is one of the best oscillators for trend change detection and entry from Oversold/Overbought areas. This indicator is excellent for   Multi-Time Frame trading systems   with Price Action entries from OverSold/Bought areas . HTF RVI   Indicator allows you to  attach     RVI  from Higher time frame to your current
Dynamic Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Dynamic Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool  for MT4 !   New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. Dynamic Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from OverSold/OverBought areas. Oversold values: below Green line; Overbought values: over Red line . It is much more accurate than standard oscillators. Suitable timeframes: M30, H1, H4, D1, W1. With PC and
RSI for 8 Symbols mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Forex Indicator "RSI for 8 Symbols" for MT4. No repaint. RSI is one of the most popular oscillators for trading. It is great to take   Sell   entries from   strong OverBought zone (above 70)   and   Buy   entries from   strong OverSold zone (below 30). RSI   is very useful for divergence detection.  "RSI for 8 Symbols" gives opportunity to control   RSI values of up to   8 different symbols just on 1 chart. This indicator is excellent to combine   with Price Action entries from OverSold/Bought
Scalping Channel mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Scalping Channel" for MT4. Scalping Channel has ATR-based volatility borders. Great to use for scalping trading: Enter in trades via arrangement pending limit order on the middle line. Consider Bullish entries when green steady upward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed above top border (see pictures). C onsider Bearish entries when red steady downward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed below bottom border (see pictures). Click here to
Follow Trend Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Follow Trend Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! User friendly indicator provides opportunities for scalping into the direction of major trend. Smooth and adjustable oscillator with signal histo part. Green color of oscillator for upward trends,   Brown color - for downward trends. Oversold values: below -30 ; O verbought  values: over 30. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. Click here to see
Adaptive Scalper EA ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
ADAPTIVE SCALPER EA  - is smart, safe and reliable fully automatic multi-pair  scalping trading system! This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you!  10 Set_files available! Use Set_files v25.11 from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA. EA is adaptive to market conditions automatically via AI methods. System is safe and  NOT  using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale.  Each order has own SL for account protection. EA should run on 10 pairs s
Price Action Trader EA mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRICE ACTION TRADER EA - is a great automatic trading system based on the price action research! This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 7 Set files available! Trading idea is based on famous powerful Price Action pattern - PinBar! Price Action Trader EA is very good investment - it will work years and years for you, all Set_files have positive mathematical expectancy! Use Set files  from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA .(v25_11) EA Featu
Trend Correction Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Trend Correction Histogram" for MT4. Trend Correction Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and blue for bullish one. 7 consecutive histogram columns of the same color means beginning of new trend. Trend Correction Histogram indicator designed with the main purpose - to minimize losses and maximize profit. It has parameter - "Period", responsible for indicator's sensitivity. Built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Trend Correction Histogram can be use as a simple bu
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (3)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volatility. - EA has auto (lo
MACD with Trend ZigZag mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "MACD with Trend ZigZag" for MT4. MACD   indicator itself is one of the most popular tool for trend trading. "MACD with Trend ZigZag" is excellent for using   with Price Action entries or in combination with other indicators. Use this indicator to select most accurate entry signals: - If MACD is above 0 (green color) and ZigZag line is upward - search only for Buy Price Action patterns. -  If MACD is below 0 (pink color) and ZigZag line is downward - search only for Sell
Scalping Histogram mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Scalping Histogram" for MT4 , No Repaint. Scalping Histogram indicator can be used for search of   entry signals into the main  direction of   price momentum after minor price correction. Scalping Histogram   can be in 2 colors:   orange for bearish   momentum   and green for bullish one . Once you see at least   10 consecutive histogram bars   of the same color it means strong momentum takes place. Entry  signal is   1 column with opposite color   in histogram and next
Scalping Sniper md
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator SCALPING SNIPER for MT4, No Repaint Trading System. Scalping Sniper - is advanced system (indicator) showing accurate price momentum! Upgrade your trading methods with the professional   Scalping Sniper   Indicator for MT4. This system provide very accurate but rare sniping signals, with win rate up to 90%. System suppose to use many pairs to search for signals to compensate low number of signals per one pair. Scalping Sniper  consist of:  Top & Bottom Volatility lines (B
Inside Bar and Outside Bar Patterns m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Inside Bar & Outside bar   Patterns" for MT4. Indicator  " Inside Bar & Outside Bar   Patterns "  is very powerful for Price Action trading. N o repaint; No delay; Indicator detects Inside Bar and  Outside bar Patterns on chart: Bullish  pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish  pattern  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Inside Bar itself has High R/R ratio (reward/risk). With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. Indicator  " Inside Bar & Outside Ba
Single Sniper mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
"SINGLE SNIPER" EA is a powerful scalping trading system for MT4 platform! High Win ratio is around 90%! System is using compound interest risk management! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Use Set_file for testing and trading: download EA set_file Trades are very accurate: around 85-90%.  System is  NOT  using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale. Each  order has own SL  for account protection. Implemented compound interest method. Orders Opening Senso
Advanced Adaptive Scalper EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
ADVANCED ADAPTIVE SCALPER EA  - is smart, safe and reliable fully automatic   multi-pair  scalping   trading system! This is   "set and forget"   Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you!  10 Set_files available for 10 pairs! Use Set_files (v25.11) from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA. This EA is an   Advanced   version of   Adaptive Scalper EA. Additional features of Advanced Adaptive Scalper EA in comparison with basic  Adaptive Scalper EA : Additional spread settings
Doji Reversal pattern mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Doji Reversal pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Doji Reversal pattern"  is pure Price Action trading:    No repaint, No delay; Indicator   detects   Doji Reversal pattern  on chart where Doji candle is in the middle of the pattern and the last candle is breakout one: Bullish  Doji Reversal pattern  - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish   Doji Reversal pattern  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts. Indicator  " Doji Rever
SF Adaptive Scalper EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
SwapFree   Adaptive Scalper EA  - is smart, safe and reliable fully automatic   multi-pair  scalping   trading system! This is   "set and forget"   Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you!  9 Set_files available for 9 pairs! Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPCHF Set_file EURCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file USDCHF Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCAD Set_file USDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Scalping techniques. No Rollover influence. No Swaps i
MA Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "MA Speed" for MT4, No Repaint. SPEED of Moving Average - is   unique trend   indicator. The   calculation   of this indicator is   based on equations from physics .   Speed   is the   1st derivative   of Moving average. MA Speed   indicator shows how fast MA itself changes its direction. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with   MA Speed .   Suitable for SMA, EMA, SMMA and LWMA. It is recommended to   use   MA Speed   in trend strategie
Doji breakout pattern mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Doji Breakout pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Doji Breakout pattern" is pure Price Action trading:   No repaint, No delay; Indicator   detects breakout of   Doji pattern into the trend direction  where Doji candle is in the middle of the pattern and the last candle is breakout one: Bullish  Doji   Breakout   pattern  - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish   Doji   Breakout   pattern  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts
SF Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
SWAP-FREE  MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with High accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. SF Multi Sniper EA   is  "set and forget"  Expert Advisor which is doing all trading job for you! Use Set_files  from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA. No  influence from Rollover. No Swaps involved. N o through weeke
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
Consolidation Bar mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator   Consolidation Bar   Pattern for MT4. Indicator  "Consolidation Bar "  is very powerful   breakout-focused indicator   for Price Action trading. Indicator detects  price consolidation in narrow area   during 1 bar and shows: Breakout direction, Pending order location and SL location. Bullish  Consolidation Bar - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish  Consolidation Bar - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). No repaint; No delay; High R/R ratio (reward/ri
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Ichimoku for MT4. Ichimoku indicator is   one of the most powerful trend indicators . H TF means -   H igher TimeFrame. This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders as well as combination with Price Action entries. HTF Ichimoku  Indicator allows you to attach Ichimoku from higher timeframe to your current chart. Up trend   - red line above blue one (and both lines are above cloud) /  Down trend   - red line below blue one  (and both lines are below cloud). Open BUY o
Over Sold Bought Oscillator mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
OSB Oscillator - is advanced custom indicator, efficient Price Action auxiliary tool. Advanced new calculation method is used.  New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. OSB Oscillator is auxiliary tool to find exact entry points for Price Action, Divergence and Oversold/OverBought signals. Oversold values: below 30. Overbought values: over 70. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator.  It is much faster and more accura
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review