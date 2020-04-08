No Wick Candle Identifier

Best for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs | Works on any timeframe

No Wick Candle Identifier is a price-action indicator designed to highlight high-intent candles where price opens exactly at the extreme (high or low).

These candles reflect strong institutional participation and often act as decision points, continuation triggers, or high-probability reaction levels when price revisits them.

The indicator is especially effective on Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs, and it works reliably across all timeframes, from scalping to swing trading.

What the Indicator Detects

The indicator identifies candles with no wick on one side, signaling immediate directional commitment.

Bullish No-Wick Candle

Open = Low

Indicates instant buying pressure

Displayed with: A green arrow below the candle A short horizontal line at the candle open



Bearish No-Wick Candle

Open = High

Indicates instant selling pressure

Displayed with: A red arrow above the candle A short horizontal line at the candle open



These plotted levels represent areas where strong market participation occurred.

How to Use the Indicator

1. CISD / Break-and-Continue Setup

When price breaks an important level (high, low, range boundary, or structure) using a no-wick candle, it signals strong continuation intent.

Bullish Scenario

Price breaks resistance

Bullish no-wick candle forms

Bias remains bullish

Look for continuation or pullback entries

Bearish Scenario

Price breaks support

Bearish no-wick candle forms

Bias remains bearish

Look for continuation or pullback entries

Directional bias always follows the arrow color.

2. Support & Resistance (Reaction Levels)

The horizontal line plotted at the candle open acts as a key reaction level when price revisits it.

Rules

Green arrow → price should react upward

Red arrow → price should react downward

A clean reaction in the arrow direction provides a high-probability trade opportunity.

Trade Management

Entry: On reaction or continuation near the plotted level

Stop-Loss: Beyond the candle extreme

Target: Minimum 1:2 risk-to-reward

This keeps execution simple, rule-based, and consistent.

Best Practices

Align trades with market structure

Works best near session highs and lows

Combine with higher-timeframe bias

Avoid low-liquidity periods

Use as a confirmation tool, not a standalone strategy

Summary

No Wick Candle Identifier helps traders:

Identify high-intent candles

Confirm CISD continuation

Define reaction-based support and resistance

Maintain a clear directional bias

Execute structured trades with 1:2+ risk-to-reward

Ideal for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex markets, and effective on any timeframe.