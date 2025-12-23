AI Stoch Gold

AI Stoch Gold is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe.

It uses an AI model trained on Stochastic-based market behavior to analyze momentum and predict short-term price direction. By learning historical Stochastic patterns and their outcomes, the EA automatically identifies high-probability trading opportunities and executes trades with consistent, rule-based logic, removing emotional decision-making and enhancing trading efficiency.

Features

- Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention required

- Strict Stop Loss Protection – Preserves capital with disciplined risk limits

- Daily AI Model Updates – Adapts to changing market conditions in near real-time (Need correct setup )

- Close on Opposite Signal – Minimizes exposure to trend reversals

- Trailing Stop Loss – Locks in profits as trades move in your favor

Requirements

- Trading Pair: XAUUSD

- Timeframe: M15

- Recommended Deposit: $2000 for 0.01

Setup

- Go to Tools = > Options =>  Expert Advisors  =>  checked the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add the URL:  api . vuecs . com (You need to REMOVE the spaces). 

- Open XAUUSD M15 timeframe chart 

- Attach EA to the chart. Using the default setting

Backtesting

- The backtesting just to know how the EA works. Don't expect the same result at realtime 

- On backtesting it is  using an embed model but at real time it downloads and updates the model daily NOT using the embed mode

 

