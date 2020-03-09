Twitter Model MMXM Indicator in ICT style for MT4

Twitter Model MMXM Indicator (ICT Style) for MetaTrader 4

The Twitter Model MMXM Indicator is a custom MetaTrader 4 (MT4) tool developed around Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodologies and Smart Money Concepts. It is designed to analyze daily high and low levels within a 24-hour cycle and generate trading alerts based on liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), and CISD patterns.

Additionally, the indicator visually highlights the New York session opening by drawing a grey horizontal line on the chart, helping traders align entries with key market sessions.

 

Twitter Model MMXM Indicator Specifications

Below is an overview of the main technical characteristics of the indicator:

Feature

Description

Category

ICT – Smart Money – Liquidity

Platform

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Reversal & Continuation

Time Frame

15-Minute

Trading Style

Scalping & Intraday

Market

All Markets (Forex, Crypto, Indices, etc.)

 

Twitter Model MMXM Indicator Overview

This indicator focuses on identifying false breakouts above or below the previous day’s high and low. When price temporarily moves beyond these levels but returns back inside the range within six candles, the indicator labels the move as a “Sweep.”

If a valid CISD setup is detected after the sweep, the indicator plots a red dashed horizontal line at the CISD level, signaling a potential trade opportunity.

 

Bullish Market Scenario

On a 15-minute Cardano (ADA) chart, when price drops below the previous day’s low and quickly re-enters the range within the next candle, the indicator identifies this as a liquidity sweep. A “Sweep” label appears on the chart, and the corresponding CISD level is marked with a red dashed line, indicating potential bullish continuation or reversal.

 

Bearish Market Scenario

In a bearish example on a 15-minute EUR/USD chart, price briefly breaks above the prior day’s high and then moves back into the range. This behavior triggers a sweep signal and may form a bearish CISD setup, which traders can use as confirmation for short positions.

 

Twitter Model MMXM Indicator Settings

The indicator includes several configurable options to improve accuracy and adaptability:

  • Use FVG Filter: Enables Fair Value Gap detection
  • Is the Server Time in Europe: Adjusts calculations for European-based servers
  • Difference Between Server and GMT: Allows manual time offset alignment

Tip: For more accurate market structure and imbalance detection, it is recommended to keep the FVG filter enabled.

 

Conclusion

By combining liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps, and CISD structures, the Twitter Model MMXM Indicator provides high-quality trade signals rooted in ICT and Smart Money principles. It helps traders identify false breakouts, key liquidity zones, and potential market reversals, making it a valuable tool for precision-based intraday and scalping strategies.

