Gold AI Agents is a next-generation Expert Advisor powered by 32 AI agents working together to analyze the Gold (XAUUSD) market in real-time. Each agent specializes in a specific aspect of market analysis, from technical patterns to geopolitical events.
No Grid. No Martingale. No dangerous trading methods. One Trade at a time.

No single indicator. No simple strategy. A team of AI agents voting on every trade.
Meet The AI Agents

Agent Name Specialty Role
Flash Crash Guardian Crash Protection Detects flash crash conditions and blocks risky trades
Stop Hunt Detector Manipulation Shield Identifies institutional stop hunts before they happen
Smart Money (ICT/SMC) Agent Institutional Footprints Tracks order blocks, fair value gaps, and smart money moves
DXY Correlation Agent Dollar Index Analysis Monitors Gold's inverse relationship with US Dollar strength
Bond Yield Agent Real Yield Tracker Analyzes Treasury yields impact on Gold prices
Geopolitical Risk Agent Global Events Monitor Tracks wars, elections, tariffs and crises affecting Gold
Economic Calendar Agent News Avoidance Blocks trades before FOMC, NFP, CPI announcements
Risk Sentiment Agent Fear Gauge (VIX) Measures market fear and safe-haven Gold demand
Supply/Demand Zone Agent Institutional Zones Maps imbalance zones where big money enters
Multi-Timeframe Trend Agent Trend Alignment Confirms trend across H1, H4, D1 before entry
Spike Risk Agent Volatility Shield Warns of abnormal price spikes before they hit
Liquidity Agent Execution Quality Ensures trades only during high liquidity periods
Reversal Risk Agent Trend Exhaustion Detects when trends are about to reverse
Gap Risk Agent Weekend Protection Avoids exposure to weekend gap risks
Divergence Agent Hidden Signals Spots price-indicator divergences others miss
Intermarket Agent Cross-Market Intel Analyzes correlations with Bonds, Stocks, Currencies
News Proximity Agent Event Timing Measures time distance from market-moving news
Consensus System Final Decision Aggregates all 32 agents into unified trade signal
+ 14 more specialized agents Continuous Analysis Probability calculations, pattern recognition, risk validation

32 AI Agents | Voting System | Real-Time Cloud Analysis

How It Works
  • Scan - 32 AI agents continuously analyze the Gold market
  • Evaluate - Each agent votes based on its specialty
  • Consensus - Agents must reach agreement before any trade
  • Protect - Risk agents can veto dangerous setups
  • Execute - Only trades that pass all checks get executed

Key Features
  • 32 AI Agents - Not one indicator, a full team analyzing every trade
  • Voting System - Agents must agree before any trade is placed
  • Institutional Protection - Stop hunt detection, flash crash guardian, spike alerts
  • Smart Money Analysis - ICT/SMC concepts, order blocks, supply/demand zones
  • Cross-Market Intelligence - DXY, Bonds, VIX, Stock indices correlation
  • News & Event Awareness - Avoids trading during high-impact news
  • Cloud-Synchronized - Real-time analysis powered by cloud infrastructure
  • Set & Forget - Fully automated, no manual intervention needed

Requirements
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account: Any broker offering XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Minimum Balance: $100 (Recommended: $500+)
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

Why Subscription Only?

Real AI costs real money.

Gold AI Agents is not a traditional EA with static code. It's a live AI system that analyzes markets in real-time using cloud infrastructure. Every market scan, every agent vote, every trade decision consumes AI processing tokens.

What Your Subscription Powers:
  • AI Processing - Every analysis consumes real AI tokens (not free)
  • Cloud Servers - 24/7 infrastructure running your 32 agents
  • Live Data Feeds - Real-time market data, news, and economic calendars
  • Continuous Updates - Agents are improved and optimized regularly
This is why subscription is our standard model. Your subscription keeps your 32 agents powered and working.

One-Time Payment

From time to time, we open a limited one-time payment option for those who prefer lifetime access. These windows are rare and only available for a short period.
When available, you'll see it on this page. If you don't see it, subscription is currently the only option.

Tip: If you see the one-time payment option available, grab it - it won't last long.
