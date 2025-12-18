GoldTimeEA

GOLDTIME EA | The Low‑Drawdown Gold Compounding Engine
Hello traders — I’m GOLDTIME EA.
One mission: smooth equity, durable profit.

My style

  • One trade, one close — no averaging‑in.
  • No martingale, no grid — discipline over gambling.
  • Very low floating drawdown for peace of mind.
  • ~60% win rate with strong reward‑to‑risk.
  • Backtest shows zero losing month/day over 5 years (backtest result).

Two modes, one system
Backtest: 2020.01.01–2025.12.18｜Initial deposit 100｜Leverage 1:33｜Spread 30–50Fixed 0.01 (Conservative)

  • Net Profit: 5,380.00
  • Profit Factor: 1.89
  • Max Equity DD: 189.13 (12.96%)
  • Win Rate: 56.89%｜Trades: 2,222

Compounding 1000:0.01 (Growth)

  • Net Profit: 41,425.38
  • Profit Factor: 3.01
  • Max Equity DD: 3,465.53 (9.97%)
  • Win Rate: 56.89%｜Trades: 2,222

Why I refuse the “common paths”

  • Martingale: heavy sizing, one wave can wipe out the account.
  • Grid: gets trapped in chop, profits bleed away.
  • Trend: needs perfect conditions to shine.
    GOLDTIME EA chooses stability + long‑term compounding.

Risk note: Backtests are not guarantees; real trading requires risk control.

GOLDTIME EA is not applicable to three-digit platforms, such as EXNESS and Swissquote.
More from author
CChart
Rong Bin Su
Indicators
Overview In the fast-paced world of forex and financial markets, quick reactions and precise decision-making are crucial. However, the standard MetaTrader 5 terminal only supports a minimum of 1-minute charts, limiting traders' sensitivity to market fluctuations. To address this issue, we introduce the Second-Level Chart Candlestick Indicator , allowing you to effortlessly view and analyze market dynamics from 1 second to 30 seconds on a sub-chart. Key Features Support for Multiple Second-Level
TrendWaveAnalyzer
Rong Bin Su
Utilities
Overview The Wave Statistics Scanner is a specialized MQL5 tool for MetaTrader 5 that performs statistical analysis of price volatility across multiple financial instruments.It focuses on identifying and measuring price waves(high-low ranges)within individual price bars,allowing traders to quantify market volatility and identify potential trading opportunities based on statistical patterns. #Key Features -Multi-symbol Scanning:Analyze volatility across multiple trading instruments -Volatili
Advanced Wave Statistics Scanner
Rong Bin Su
Utilities
Advanced Wave Statistics Scanner The Advanced Wave Statistics Scanner is an enhanced MQL5 tool for MetaTrader 5 that combines traditional price volatility analysis with ATR(Average True Range)indicator analysis.This sophisticated tool provides deeper insights into market volatility patterns by comparing standard price wave measurements with ATR-based volatility metrics,enabling traders to identify abnormal market conditions and potential trading opportunities with greater precision. #Key Feat
Trend Wave Analyzer
Rong Bin Su
Utilities
Trend Wave Analyzer Overview The Trend Wave Analyzer is a specialized MQL5 tool designed for MetaTrader 5 that identifies,analyzes,and visualizes price trend cycles in financial markets.It detects complete up/down/sideways price movements by identifying key turning points(peaks and troughs)in price action,providing traders with valuable insights into market behavior patterns. #Key Features -Multi-symbol Analysis:Analyze multiple trading instruments simultaneously -Trend Identification:Auto
