ROSE Gold – Automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

ROSE Gold is an automated Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD).

The EA is optimized for the M1–M5 timeframes using the default settings, while allowing users to run it on any timeframe by adjusting the input parameters.

The system includes configurable trade-frequency controls and can operate in high-frequency, medium-frequency, or low-frequency execution modes, depending on the selected settings.

Trades are executed only when all internal conditions are satisfied, supporting structured and controlled trading.

Important Usage Note

When configured for high-frequency execution, ROSE Gold is intended for limited trading sessions and daily profit-based operation, and should not be run continuously 24/7.

In non-HFT mode, the EA operates using the default settings, with standard trade frequency and controlled execution.

For all modes, the time offset must be fixed and aligned with the broker server time.

Key Features

• Designed for XAUUSD (Gold)

• Default setup optimized for M1–M5

• Timeframe fully user-selectable

• Configurable trade frequency (high / medium / low)

• Adjustable trading days and sessions

• Fixed or balance-based lot sizing

• Optional auto-compounding

• Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit

• Basket-level profit targets and trade management

• Daily trade limits and maximum loss protection

• Lock-on-loss and drawdown protection

• Alerts and trade identification via magic number

• Native MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor with no external DLLs

Recommended Setup

• Symbol: XAUUSD

• Timeframe: M1–M5 (default), others optional

• Account type: ECN or raw spread

• Risk mode: start with small fixed lots

• Broker time: fixed offset aligned with server time

Backtesting & Usage

• Compatible with MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester using tick data

• Use realistic spreads for Gold

• Execution style depends on timeframe and frequency settings

• Designed for controlled exposure

Additional Information

A reference signal based on this Expert Advisor is available on the MQL5 Signals service:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345679

The signal is provided for monitoring and demonstration purposes only.

Risk Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading involve high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading.