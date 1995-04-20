Stochastic for 8 Symbols mf
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 2.31
- Activations: 10
Forex Indicator "Stochastic for 8 Symbols" for MT4, No repaint.
- Stochastic oscillator is one of the best indicators on the market - perfect tool for many traders.
- OverBought zone - is above 80; OverSold zone - is below 20.
- It is great to take Sell entries from above 80 zone and Buy entries from below 20 zone.
- "Stochastic for 8 Symbols" gives opportunity to control Stochastic values of up to 8 different symbols just on 1 chart.
- This indicator is excellent to combine with Price Action entries as well.
