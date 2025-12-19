Weighted Trend Histogram MT5 r
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 5.19
- Updated: 19 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Weighted Trend Histogram" for MT5, No Repaint.
- Weighted Trend Histogram indicator is much more efficient than any standard Moving Averages cross.
- It is focused for traders who prefer trend strategies.
- Indicator has 2 colors: Yellow for bearish downtrend and Green for bullish uptrend (colors can be changed in settings).
- With Mobile and PC alerts.
- It is great to combine this indicator with any other trading methods: Price Action, Scalping, Momentum trading, other indicators.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.